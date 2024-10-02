THE RITE OF SPRING / COMMON GROUND[S] Comes to Sadler's Wells This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] will arrive at Sadler’s Wells Theatre this November following sell-out runs and international acclaim throughout its world tour. In celebration of the production, the world premiere of Pina Bausch Foundation's sound installation BREATH is presented in the Lilian Baylis Studio, and the film Dancing at Dusk - A Moment with Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring, returns to Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage, both of which can be enjoyed for free.

The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]

The idea of ‘exchange’ is central in this two-part programme which marks the first collaboration between the Pina Bausch Foundation (Germany), École des Sables (Senegal), the international centre for traditional and contemporary African dance, and Sadler’s Wells (UK). Following performances across North America, Australia, Asia, and Europe, the iconic double bill plays for the first time together at Sadler’s Wells from Wednesday 6 November – Sunday 10 November, after its original run was impacted by COVID.

Bausch’s (1975) The Rite of Spring is danced by a specially assembled company of dancers from 13 African countries. In this pioneering work, with music by Stravinsky, a ‘chosen one’ is sacrificed changing the season from winter to spring.

common ground[s] is a new work created, performed and inspired by the lives of two remarkable women: Germaine Acogny, “the mother of contemporary African dance” and founder of École des Sables and Malou Airaudo who joined Bausch in the early days of Tanztheater Wuppertal and later was a professor and director at Folkwang University of the Arts.

This work, created and performed by these remarkable women - both choreographers, professors, mothers and grandmothers - reflects their histories, emotional experiences and common ground. common ground[s] was performed earlier this year at Sadler’s Wells Theatre as part of the Elixir Festival, a series of performances, workshops, talks, and films that challenge perceptions around dance and ageing.

This run at Sadler’s Wells Theatre also marks common ground[s] final performances.

Salomon Bausch, Founder and Board of Directors of the Pina Bausch Foundation, said: “I can’t wait to finally bring this production in its entirety to London for the first time. The production has continued to grow as it has toured to more than 25 venues across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, where there have been wonderful encounters with enthusiastic audiences everywhere. This production of The Rite of Spring is very important to me and to the mission of the Pina Bausch Foundation, because it offers a glimpse into the future. Not only because we are developing new formats for international partnerships as well as putting together an ensemble specifically for a production for the first time. But above all, because this ensemble - with its personalities from an array of diverse dance backgrounds - has a wonderfully deep impact on the piece, and in turn it is very special to see how the piece also has an impact on the dancers, as artists and as human beings.”

Germaine Acogny, Founder of École des Sables, said: “For a long time, I have had a connection with Pina and her seminal work The Rite of Spring. When I first saw the piece danced by Paris Opera Ballet, I was highly impressed with the way the dancers performed the choreography so deeply rooted in the earth, despite their classical training. It was then that I thought such a dance would be very well received by an African audience due to the closeness of the theme and African spiritual beliefs. I recognised my own culture within it. Deeply inspired by the work, I have performed My Black Chosen One - Sacre #2 by Olivier Dubois since 2015. The new duet is a continuation of a conversation I had with Pina. I am very excited that École des Sables and I are a part of this special exchange.”

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler’s Wells, said: “I am thrilled that we are finally presenting these incredible works together for the first time at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. The journey began back in 2008 in a conversation between Pina and I, where we mused that Germaine Acogny’s École des Sables would be an ideal partner for a new work co-produced by Sadler’s Wells - the first created by Tanztheater Wuppertal in an African country. We arranged a trip to Senegal, but Pina’s health deteriorated and the trip never happened. Following her death, when Salomon Bausch came to me with the idea of co-producing this programme with École des Sables, he had no knowledge of the original 2008 discussion; this circle of serendipitous events felt very much in harmony with the spirit of Pina. Since its premiere, we have taken this fantastic production around the world, playing at iconic venues across North America, Asia and Europe. Now, in London this autumn, we are delighted to offer several entry points to Pina's masterpiece - whether that's in our theatre, through a sound installation in the Lilian Baylis Studio, or online via our Digital Stage platform. It is fantastic that Sadler's Wells can play a part in ensuring that Pina’s work – as well as the incredible creation from Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo – can be experienced and enjoyed by as many people as possible.”

BREATH

On Sunday 10 November, accompanying the run of The Rite of Spring/common ground[s] at Sadler's Wells Theatre, the world premiere of Pina Bausch Foundation's sound installation BREATH will be presented in the Lilian Baylis Studio.

Titled ATEM in German, which translates as "breath", the twenty-five minute installation features no music and instead captures the sound of the company's bodies in motion as they perform the choreography of The Rite of Spring.

The audience are invited to immerse themselves within the physical performance space of Bausch’s choreography, as if on stage surrounded by the invisible dancers. In the absence of Stravinsky's musical score, the sound is of the soil, the breath, and the physicality of the dancer's body in performance, allowing the audience to experience a unique intimacy with the dancers for the first time.

BREATH was recorded in January 2023 on the stage of the Opernhaus in Wuppertal, where Bausch's The Rite of Spring originally premiered, and features the company of dancers who will bring the show to Sadler’s Wells. The company wore in-ear monitors and were surrounded by microphones capturing just the sounds of their movement. This sound is realised again in the Lilian Baylis Studio, with 16 speakers positioned around the space in the same precise proportions as the stage.

BREATH will be presented for one day only in the Lilian Baylis Studio. Tickets are free and available via the Ticket Office or www.sadlerswells.com .

Dancing at Dusk – A Moment with Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring

To mark The Rite of Spring/common ground[s] performances at Sadler's Wells, Dancing at Dusk returns to Digital Stage from Wednesday 30 October. Filmed in 2020 as the world descended into lockdown, it captures the last rehearsal of a specially assembled company of 34 dancers from 14 African countries and documents a unique moment in their preparations for an international tour. Danced in an extraordinary setting, on the beach in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal, the stunning film Dancing at Dusk presents a rare opportunity to watch a truly remarkable performance from the comfort of home.

Dancing at Dusk will be live on Digital Stage (free to watch) from 12pm on 30 October to 29 November and accessed via this URL: https://www.sadlerswells.com/dancing-at-dusk/

