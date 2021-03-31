THE REVENGE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES! To Embark on UK Spiegel Tent Tour

Morphic Graffiti present the UK tour of Leslie Bricusse's The Revenge of Sherlock Holmes! Entering the lavish foot lit interior of the vintage Spiegel tent, audiences will be immediately transported into a world of Victorian Music Hall, as Sherlock Holmes, the ultimate solver of problems, finds himself at the centre of a new conundrum. Led by a gifted troupe of 14 actor musicians, this uniquely immersive production begins its tour in August in Leicester followed by Coventry and Birmingham with further venues and locations to be announced.

Written by renowned Oscar winning British playwright and composer, Leslie Bricusse (Scrooge, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jekyll and Hyde) The Revenge of Sherlock Holmes! takes you on a rollercoaster ride filled with magic, mayhem and Moriarty; as Sherlock and his sidekick Dr Watson attempt to uncover the truth behind several seemingly unconnected incidents, coinciding with the strange emergence of a dark presence that is savagely intent upon revenge, no matter the cost...

From Billingsgate Market to the Royal Academy, audiences will be taken through the sights and sounds of Holmes's London in a new musical tale that showcases some of the best examples of Music Hall and Variety tradition including (amongst other things) live music, puppetry, ballet, illusion, audience sing-a-long, opera and comedy.

Pip Minnithorpe directs. The creative team includes designer Stewart J Charlesworth, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, choreographer Sundeep Saini, magic consultant Thomas Moore with orchestrations and musical supervision by Dan de Cruz.

Casting and full list of venues and dates to be announced shortly.

The Revenge of Sherlock Holmes! is unique in finding itself clear of many of the issues currently facing traditional venues, being a large and well-ventilated tented space. This means that the tour can operate where traditional theatre spaces may not be able to. The production will travel around the country in its spacious vintage Spiegel tent, provided and managed by The Theatre Tent Company, bringing an opulent yet intimate immersive theatrical experience.

The Theatre Tent Co. were pioneers of Covid safe tented venue operations with shows operating safely through 2020 with not one single safety infraction or infection recorded. This tour shall have its own dedicated compliance officer to ensure the highest safety standards and best practices observed at all times.

Morphic Graffiti originally presented The Revenge of Sherlock Holmes! in April/May 2013 a production that was nominated for 3 Off West End Awards, including Best Musical Production.