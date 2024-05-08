Katie Edlred, Freddie Wise, and Adeline Waby Will Lead MISS JULIE at the Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lidless Theatre will return to Park Theatre with Strindberg's masterpiece, Miss Julie, after two sell-out critically-acclaimed runs of Philip Ridley's Leaves of Glass.

Sweden. 1888. Midsummer's Eve. It's hot, the sun isn't going to set, and the flowers are in full bloom. While The Count is away, the servants dance through the night. Amidst the festivities is Miss Julie…wilder than the rest. As she descends into the servants' quarters, a battle for power and dominance between her and her father's valet, will eventually become a fight for survival. Grippingly funny and beguilingly dangerous, Miss Julie examines sex, power, gender and class in the midst of the midsummer heat.

Katie Edlred (Miss Julie) was recently seen in Leaves of Glass at Park Theatre.

Other theatre credits include: This Beautiful Future (Jermyn Street); Hunger (Arcola); The Rubenstein Kiss (Southwark Playhouse); The Changeling, Twelfth Night, Hotel Paradiso, The Strip, Spring Awakening, Three Sisters, The Rivals, Rocket to the Moon (Drama Centre). Films include: Simon is a Prick, Lie With Me. TV includes: Rivals, Doctors.

Freddie Wise (Jean) is best known as series regular Geoffrey Charles in BBC1's Poldark.

His theatre credits include: This Beautiful Future (Jermyn Street); The Young Gentlemen, Leap in the Dark, Tartuffe, The Cherry Orchard, The Country Girl, the Happy Breed (Drama Centre). TV credits include: Cell 8, Pistol, Brave New World. Films include: The Radleys, Maleficent 2, Reappear (short).

Adeline Waby (Christine) was last seen in the West End in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Mischief, Apollo). Other theatre credits include: Tender Napalm (King's Head Theatre); Bin Juice (VAULTS); Moonfleece (Pleasance). Films: Black Dog (Feature, 2023); The Isle Tide Hotel, Fred Forever (Short), The Kindness of Strangers and the Key to Everything (Short).

Director Max Harrison says: “Strindberg's searing masterpiece is an evocative, heady and thrilling play. Sex, power, and privilege are forever topics that we're grappling with, and Miss Julie throws them all together and explores how we respond when we're imprisoned by circumstance. The play looks at the deeper forces in us that aren't in our control, operates on the level of a dream, and explores what happens when the powers we keep repressed are unleashed.”

Creative team:

Max Harrison - Director

Ben Jacobs - Lighting Designer

Kit Hinchcliffe -Set & Costume Designer

Nadine Rennie - Casting

Rachel Coats - Production and Marketing Assistant

Ross Chandler - General Manager

Zoe Weldon - Producer

