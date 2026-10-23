THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER to Play Churchill Theatre Bromley
The darkly comic new thriller from the writer of MURDER AT MIDNIGHT features a TV medium hosting a dinner that spirals into ghostly visitations and shocking revelations.
The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts - writer of plays Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark - will come to Churchill Theatre Bromley from Monday 2 - Saturday 7 November 2026, as part of a UK and Ireland tour.
Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts' Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Carla Mendonça (Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens) as Susannah, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy Mcleod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.
When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn't expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.
The Other Side of Murder is presented by the award-winning producers Original Theatre (Birdsong, ART, Being Mr Wickham) in association with Theatr Clwyd.
The creative team includes Director Philip Franks, Writer Torben Betts, Designer Colin Falconer, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer and Composer Max Pappenheim, Illusion Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Emma Sylvester and Associate Director Joshua Miles. The Production Manager is Brian Watson, the Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the Props Supervisor is Katie Balmforth.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Jack the Ripper Theatre show - Budleigh Salterton
Budleigh Salterton Public Hall (12/05-12/05)
|
New Love
Madlenianum (12/16-12/01)
|
Jack the Ripper - Theatre show, Longdown near Exeter
Longdown Village Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
Bring Your Own Baby
The Royal Albert Hall (12/01-12/18)
|
Compagnie La Tempête: Obsession
Barbican (3/03-3/03)
|
Pinocchio
Jacksons Lane (12/15-12/20)
|
The Snow Queen
Northern Stage (12/03-1/02)
|
Switzerland
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (10/09-10/24)
|
Jamie Cullum: The Pianoman at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/10-12/11)
|
Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/17-12/18)