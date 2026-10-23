THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER to Play Churchill Theatre Bromley

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The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts - writer of plays Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark - will come to Churchill Theatre Bromley from Monday 2 - Saturday 7 November 2026, as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts' Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Carla Mendonça (Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens) as Susannah, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy Mcleod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.

When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn't expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.

The Other Side of Murder is presented by the award-winning producers Original Theatre (Birdsong, ART, Being Mr Wickham) in association with Theatr Clwyd.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 01 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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