THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL Comes To Theatre Royal Brighton Next Month

The Osmonds: A New Musical plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 27 September to

Saturday 1 October 2022. Leading the cast as The Osmonds will be Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond. They will be joined by Georgia Lennon, Charlie Allen, and Nicola Bryan playing Marie, George, and Olive Osmond respectively.



Completing the cast are Alex Cardall, Peter Bindloss, Henry Firth, Alex Hardford, Katy Hards, Aidan Harkins, Luke Hogan, Lotus Lowry, Stephanie McKenzie, Jay Osborne, Samuel Routley and Tristan Whincup. Alfie Murray, Jasper Penny, and Joey Unitt will play Young Merrill Osmond; Jack Jones, Harvey Loakes, and Charlie Stripp will play Young Alan Osmond; James Flintoff, Charlie Tumbridge, and Tom Walsh will play Young Jay Osmond; Alfie Jones, Austin Redwood and Thomas Ryan will play Young Wayne Osmond; Matthias Green, Osian Salter, and Nicholas Teixeira will play Young Donny Osmond; and Fraser Fowkes, Austin Riley and Harrison Skinner will play Young Jimmy Osmond.



The Osmonds: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and 'Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more.

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold & Platinum awards, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all these hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

The Osmonds: A New Musical has a story by Jay Osmond and book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison, and is directed by Shaun Kerrison, with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by Julian Bigg and Rich Morris, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson with Will Burton CDG as casting director.

The World Premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical is produced by ROYO in partnership with Twins Entertainment, with Vicky Nojesproduktion, Krall Entertainment, Aria Entertainment and Guy James Theatrical.

The Osmonds: A New Musical will open at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 27 September to Saturday 1 October 2022. Tickets, priced from just £13* are available online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton and via ATG Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615*.