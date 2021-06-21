THE NOISY ISLE Will Embark On Tour This Summer

Spun Glass Theatre' immersive adventure, This Noisy Isle, will take audiences through a strange, magical new world as it tours this summer. This social-distanced show will come to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Iris Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Poplar Union and The Place Bedford. Inspired by The Tempest, this is an outdoor treasure hunt packed full with puzzles and sprites.

Audiences will steer their team through choppy seas, meet mysterious characters and solve puzzles to search for a new home and find where they belong. Families will build a den with Caliban, learn magic tricks with Prospero and sing and dance with Ariel on an exciting mission to learn about how people integrate in new countries with new languages. This Noisy Isle is perfect holiday fun for the family which both entertains and educates.

Spun Glass Theatre is passionate about accessible, imaginative and educational theatre for children. The newly adapted interactive production makes concepts of human displacement and the challenges faced by migrants to the UK accessible to a young audience. Full of mysterious characters, it is perfect for children aged 7-11.

Spun Glass Theatre's Artistic Director Jessica Cheetham comments, I love how This Noisy Isle creates a fun, exciting world for children to collaborate with each other, the characters and their surroundings. This collection of stories tells an enduring tale of human resilience and survival, as well as the barriers that displaced people face when they arrive in a new land. By weaving these magical tales, we hope to create discussion and reflection for families about the refugee crisis.

Performance Dates are Thursday 29th July - Sunday 15th August 2021.

Website: https://www.spunglasstheatre.com/