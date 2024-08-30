THE MYSTERY OF LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE Will Open at Little Angel Studios Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brand new brain-teasing, interactive, board game-style show for everyone aged 6+ who loves to solve a good murder. The audience's detective skills are essential to unlock The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre and crack the case. Children's fiction author Robin Stevens has also joined the creative team as writing consultant, Robin is best known as an author and the creator of the internationally award-winning and bestselling Murder Most Unladylike series. The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre opens on 21 September and runs until 17 November 2024 at Little Angel Studios.

The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre is part of Little Angel's Autumn/ Winter Season, to check out the full lineup of shows please visit: www.littleangeltheatre.com

Join board game host and super sleuth Danyah Miller to unravel The Mystery of Little Angel Theatre. From the award-winning creators of I Believe in Unicorns comes this new brain-teasing interactive adventure. We'll encounter intriguing suspects, examine curious objects and piece together motive and opportunity. But can your keen detective skills help to crack this case, as we uncover dark secrets, watch camera evidence and find hidden clues, every riddle bringing us closer to the truth.

This unique show, set as a theatre-based board game, combines the power of theatre with playful spontaneous storytelling. Expect mischief, intrigue and of course a sprinkle of magic. Get involved… get it solved!

Creative Team

Performed by Danyah Miller

Directed by Dani Parr

Designed by KATE BUNCE

Lighting & Video Design by Gillian Tan

Music & Sound Design by Arun Ghosh

Writing Consultant – Robin Stevens

Writing Consultant - Phil Porter

Stage Manager - Matt Llewellyn Smith

