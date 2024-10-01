THE MASSIVE TRAGEDY OF MADAME BOVARY Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With fast-paced storytelling, misbehaving props and over thirty characters to play, four actors cause havoc as they attempt to recreate the classic yet scandalous French novel Madame Bovary (1856), a book considered so controversial on its release that the author Gustave Flaubert went to court on charges of obscenity. The novel, about a women struggling with the patriarchy, is flipped on its head as the audience is invited into a riotous retelling as four actors battle on how they should stage the complex and tragic story, resulting in a much more lighthearted affair. With an eclectic soundtrack and slapstick choreography, Ha Hum Ah Productions and the Minack Theatre shake up the story of Emma Bovary highlighting the anarchy, humour and tragedy from the original in this fresh new adaptation.

Emma Bovary is bored. She's bored with her boring doctor husband, bored with her boring provincial village and bored with her role as a dutiful wife in (boring) nineteenth-century France. But Emma reads novels. Lots of novels. And in novels, life is much more fun...

Producer Ben Kernow said, “We are thrilled to be bringing The Massive Tragedy of Madame Bovary to Southwark Playhouse this Christmas season. Having toured nationally it has been a joy to witness the deep connection people feel to the tragic story of Emma Bovary, and we are eager to bring this beloved story to Southwark Playhouse for a six-week run. Despite the inherently tragic nature of the source material, John Nicholson's adaptation brilliantly extrapolates every ounce of humor from the novel, creating a theatrical experience that serves as the perfect remedy for those wanting to escape the usual old lineup of theatrical offerings at this festive time of the year.”

Ha Hum Ah is an award-winning Cornwall based theatre and film production company who create innovative, ambitious and accessible stories that stimulate the imagination. Ha Hum Ah Theatre was established in 2018 to offer the support and framework for artists to produce their own work with the aid and collaboration of others. The company was formed in response to support artists with the daunting prospects and challenges with producing and staging their own work. Ha Hum Ah Theatre was formed to act as a co-operative theatre company where actors, director, writers and creatives of all backgrounds could work together in realising and harnessing each other's creativity. In 2021 Ha Hum Ah expanded into the world of film with the creation of Ha Hum Ah Films, and in 2023 the theatre and film arms combined to form Ha Hum Ah Productions CIC.

Southwark Playhouse is a registered charity that delivers a year-round programme of entertaining and enriching work. Southwark Playhouse operates two separate venues ‘Southwark Playhouse Borough' and its newest theatre ‘Southwark Playhouse Elephant' which opened in January 2023. Southwark Playhouse has always prided itself in telling stories and inspiring the next generation of storytellers and theatre makers, where support for the community has been rooted at the core of the organisation.

Comments