THE KOALA WHO COULD Will Embark on World Premiere UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emma Earle and Eamonn O’Dwyer’s adaptation of Rachel Bright and Jim Field’s best-selling children’s book, The Koala Who Could, will embark on a world premiere UK tour next year.

The tour begins at Rose Theatre on 13 February 2025 with the press performance on 18 February at 4.30pm.

Based on the multi-million copy selling series by Rachel Bright & Jim Field published by Hachette Children’s Group, this brand-new adaptation for stage is adapted and directed by Emma Earle (Oi Frog & Friends) with music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer (The Lion Inside).

Following the critical and commercial success of The Lion Inside play, which delighted audiences throughout the UK and internationally earlier this year, this second collaboration will delight families everywhere in the New Year.

Author Rachel Bright said, “Even for a writer, it’s hard to put into words just how incredible I felt when I saw The Lion Inside spring off the page and onto the stage. The adaptation was just incredible – it gave me goosebumps to see the way they had brought our story to life in a whole new way. It’s funny, profound and mind-blowingly creative…with so much soul in the performance, you can’t help but be mesmerised from the first moments. I’m so excited to see Kevin take the brave leap out of his tree and onto the boards too!”

Illustrator Jim Field said, “Seeing the characters and worlds Rachel and I have created move from page to stage is truly magical and we’re looking forward to working with this talented creative team to adapt The Koala Who Could.”

Emma Earle, adapter and director said, “It’s a thrill to be bringing this empowering and chuckle-out-loud story about embracing change — whether we like it or not — to life on stage.”

Eamonn O’Dwyer, who has written the music and lyrics, said, “Just like The Lion Inside, Rachel & Jim have created a beautiful, vibrant and colourful world for Kevin and his friends in The Koala Who Could, and once again I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing that world to musical life, with all the boing-ing, thump-ing and thrumming that you’d expect in the Australian Outback!"

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said, “After our successful collaboration with Rachel Bright and Jim Field, and Nicoll Entertainment to bring The Lion Inside to the stage, we are thrilled to be creating another joyful and inspiring production to entertain family audiences up and down the country. We’re excited to be working with such a talented creative team and producing partners to kick off an even bigger tour in the new year.”

Oliver Royds, Nicoll Entertainment says: "Following the success of The Lion Inside, we are delighted to be working with the Rose Theatre again and are thrilled to be bringing these acclaimed books to the stage. Children's theatre is a gateway to creativity, offering young minds a space where imagination knows no bounds. Through storytelling, performance and play, it sparks curiosity, fosters empathy and empowers children to envision new worlds. We feel privileged to be trusted with the adaptation of such loved stories."

Sarah Lennon Galavan, Hachette Children’s Group, said, “We’re so pleased to be working together with Rachel and Jim to continue our brilliant collaboration with The Rose and Nicoll Entertainment. The World of Rachel Bright & Jim Field series is beloved by children and grown-ups around the world, and we can’t wait for audiences to join Kevin the Koala on his journey to embrace change and overcome his worries.” Tour Dates 13 - 23 February | KINGSTON Rose Theatre www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/305/from-the-creators-of-the-lion-inside/the-koala-who-could 25 February - 2 March | NEWCASTLE Northern Stage www.northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/the-koala-who-could/ 8 - 9 March | LANCASTER The Dukes 15 - 16 March | WORTHING Pavilion Theatre www.wtm.uk/events/the-koala-who-could 8 - 13 April | SALFORD Lowry www.thelowry.com/whats-on/265//the-koala-who-could 14 - 19 April | BRISTOL Old Vic www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/the-koala-who-could 3 - 5 May | FINCHLEY arts depot www.artsdepot.co.uk/event/the-koala-who-could/ 15 - 18 May | SOUTHAMPTON MAST Mayflower Studios 21 May - 1 June | LONDON Unicorn Theatre www.unicorntheatre.com/events/koala 6 - 8 June | CORBY Cube 13 - 15 June | WINCHESTER Theatre Royal 22 June BELFAST Ulster Hall www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/the-koala-who-could 3 - 5 July | YORK Theatre Royal www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/the-koala-who-could/ 11 - 13 July | DUN LAOGHAIRE Pavilion Theatre 15 - 16 July | RADLETT The Radlett Centre www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Children/Koala-Who-Could 17 - 19 July | NORWICH Playhouse www.norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-koala-who-could/ 24 - 26 July | COVENTRY BELGRADE 28 - 30 July | CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/event/the-koala-who-could 1 - 3 August | CHESTER Storyhouse www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/the-koala-who-could/ 5 - 6 August | BEXHILL De Lar Warr Pavilion 19 - 20 August | WESTON SUPER-MARE Playhouse 25 - 26 August | LINCOLN New Theatre Royal 1 - 2 September | HORSHAM Capitol Theatre www.thecapitolhorsham.com/events/the-koala-who-could/

Comments