Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE JOLLY CHRISTMAS POSTMAN Cast Announced for Lowry Production
Max Bower stars as the title character in the co-production by Lowry and Royal & Derngate, adapted by Adam Peck with original songs by Darren Clark.
Join The Jolly Postman on a frosty, fairytale adventure in Salford this Christmas when the children’s book The Jolly Christmas Postman is brought to life on stage.
Lowry, Salford and Royal & Derngate, Northampton are delighted to announce the cast of their festive co-production, The Jolly Christmas Postman, which comes to Lowry's Quays Theatre from Friday 4 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.
Max Bower will play The Jolly Christmas Postman, with Caitlin Forbes as Goldilocks, Humpty and Ensemble, Joseph Kempster as Baby Bear, Gingerbread Boy, Rumpelstiltskin, Mr Wolf and Ensemble, Callum Martin as Santa, Daddy Bear and Onstage MD, and Katrina Michaels as Mummy Bear, Little Red Riding Hood and Ensemble.
The critically acclaimed production comes to Salford for a four-week festive season following an inaugural run at Royal & Derngate in Northampton in 2024.
Based on the award-winning children’s book by much-loved duo Janet and Allan Ahlberg, The Jolly Christmas Postman is adapted for the stage by Adam Peck and with original songs by Darren Clark.
This beautiful family show sees the Jolly Postman cycling through the snow to deliver parcels and letters to familiar friends as they prepare for Christmas celebrations. There are visits to Red Riding Hood, Humpty Dumpty, the Gingerbread Man, and not forgetting the big, bad wolf!
But as the snow continues to fall, who will help the Jolly Postman get home in time for Christmas?
Live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic bring this favourite festive classic to life for all ages to enjoy.
“We're delighted to reveal the brilliant cast who will bring The Jolly Christmas Postman to life at Lowry this Christmas. This is a story that has captured the imaginations of generations of children and families, and with such a talented company at its heart, audiences can look forward to a festive adventure full of music, magic and much-loved fairytale characters.” Matthew Eames, Head of Theatres Contemporary & Commissioning, Lowry, Salford.
“We’re so pleased to be partnering with Lowry this December to share our joyful and magical Christmas adaptation of The Jolly Christmas Postman. Through song and storytelling, we follow our Jolly Postman on his snowy journey, delivering letters, kindness and little moments of joy as he’s welcomed into the cosy homes of friends and acquaintances along the way. At its heart, the show is about connection and the magic of Christmas ‘for though it’s only pen and paper, a letter’s more than what it seems, for you’ve filled the envelope with all your secret hopes and dreams.” Jesse Jones (Artistic Director) and Holly Gladwell (Deputy CEO), Royal & Derngate, Northampton.
By arrangement with Penguin Books Ltd, a Penguin Random House UK company.
Tickets are on sale now from thelowry.com
The Jolly Christmas Postman
- Lowry, Salford
- Friday 4th December 2026 to Sunday 3rd January 2027.
- Runtime: 1 hour (no interval)
Accessible Performances
- Audio Described by Caroline Burn | Sat 19th Dec at 10.30am. Touch Tour at 9:30am & Tue 29th Dec at 1.00pm. Touch Tour at 12.00pm
- Captioned by GM Theatre Captioners Network | Wed 16th Dec at 1.00pm
- Relaxed Performance | Sun 27 Dec at 10:30am.
- BSL by Emma Jane Mansfield | Tue 22 Dec 2026 at 1.00pm & Sat 2 Jan 2027 at 10:30am
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