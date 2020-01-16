THE INCIDENT ROOM Will Have its London Premiere at New Diorama Theatre

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, New Diorama Theatre's critically acclaimed crime thriller The Incident Room will have its London premiere this February.

Set in Leeds in 1975, The Incident Room is a forensic examination of the five-year police hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper. With public pressure mounting, the investigators resorted to increasingly audacious attempts to catch one of Britain's most notorious serial killers.

We follow Megan Winterburn, the Sergeant running the new incident room at Millgarth Police Station, the epicentre of the case that nearly broke the British police force.

As well as working with Michael Bilton, the Sunday Times investigative journalist who covered the case and wrote the best-selling book Wicked Beyond Belief, the team consulted with the real policewomen who worked on the investigation in the incident room.

Co-directed by Beth Flintoff and New Diorama Theatre's Artistic Director, David Byrne, and is written by Olivia Hirst and David Byrne; a co-production with Greenwich Theatre supported by Arts Council England.

Tickets and info: https://www.newdiorama.com/whats-on/the-incident-room





