THE GOOD OLD DAYS OF VARIETY Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

Legendary comedian, actor, panto star, TV and radio stalwart Billy Pearce has been described as the supreme entertainer and will star in The Good Old Days of Variety at Darlington Hippodrome on Thursday 6 June at 2pm.

Yorkshire born Billy Pearce emerged unscathed through the tough training grounds of the northern club circuit to become one of Britain's most talented comedians. Born in Leeds, he came to national prominence when he appeared on New Faces in 1986. He was quickly snapped up for stage and TV appearances. In total, Billy has performed in five children's Royal Variety shows and three Royal Variety shows. Multi award winning Billy loves singing acting and dancing! He's played 'Roddy O'Neil' in Boogie nights, appeared in an episode of Heartbeat and the Bafta award winning 'Street.'

Billy has enjoyed playing the narrator in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and being a 'Bosnian Host' in the fab musical 'Eurobeat' with the lovely Mel Giedroyc.

Billy also appeared in the fab musical 'Stand-up' with Darren Day and Lionel Blair, and was awarded 'Services to Arts and Entertainment' at the Yorkshire awards, previously won by the Kaiser Chiefs and Alan Ayckebourn.

Billy is proud to be back in Darlington to perform at the wonderful Hippodrome where he will be joined by a full supporting company of West End Singers, live musicians and comedians to ensure audiences will have an afternoon of pure, nostalgic variety entertainment suitable for all ages.

The Good Old Days of Variety is at Darlington Hippodrome on Thursday 6 June at 2pm. To book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





