THE GLASS SLIPPERS Will Embark on UK Tour

Adapted by BAFTA nominee and Chair of the Writer's Guild of Great Britain Emma Reeves (Tracey Beaker, The Worst Witch), The Glass Slippers puts a modern twist on Cinderella, removing the dated constructs of ‘ugly' step-sisters and that a ‘happily-ever-after' must mean being rescued by a Prince. Cinderella loves the outdoors and championing sustainability in her seaside town home, but clashes with her new family who constantly buy new things online and live their lives behind screens. Meanwhile, a lonely Prince Charming is exhausted by portraying someone he's not for social media during the launch of his the ‘Glass Slippers' brand. When the two of them meet by chance on the beach, it's clear that they can both be themselves and quickly become friends. Blending storytelling with an original soulful soundtrack, humour and Tutti Frutti's distinctive set design, this new spin on the classic fairytale explores perception, authenticity and the wonders of the natural world with the use of actor musicians.

Writer Emma Reeves said, “Cinderella is one of the most beloved fairy tales, and one of the oldest stories in the world. Its roots go back thousands of years, and can be found in many different cultures and languages. I realised that the traditional Cinderella story says a lot about public image versus reality. In pretty much every version, a poor, overlooked girl becomes a social sensation because she's got the right clothes. Today's young people are growing up in a world shaped by the interaction between the real and the virtual. I felt that it was more important than ever to stress the value of personal connection – and finding the truth behind the curated public image."

For over 30 years Tutti Frutti, have created high-quality, inventive theatre performances for children aged 3+ and their families from their base in Leeds. Their productions are either brand-new stories or fresh adaptations of much-loved fairy tales and fables which they tour around the UK to schools and theatres, as well as internationally in the USA. They also run the Tutti Frutti Club, a free creative club for primary aged children to experience and try out a variety of different art forms, with the aim of developing self-expression, self-esteem, aspirations, teamwork, and to uncover participants' creative abilities. They are funded by Arts council England (a National Portfolio Organisation) and Leeds City Council and are a registered charity.

Emma Reeves is an Olivier, WGGB and RTS Award-winning writer working across stage and screen. Her adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's My Mum Tracy Beaker (BBC1, CBBC) reached 2.1 million streams in its first three days. It was nominated for Best Children's TV Episode at the Writers' Guild Awards in 2022, won the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Children's TV episode, and was followed by two series of The Beaker Girls. Emma has won the Writers' Guild Award for best Children's TV episode twice – for Eve, and for The Dumping Ground – and has won and been nominated for multiple other awards. Emma's other TV credits include The Worst Witch, The Demon Headmaster, Young Dracula, and most recently Hardacres (Channel 5/Playground). Her stage work includes her acclaimed adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather (national tour, West End 2014-2016, Olivier-nominated and CAMEO Award-winner), Wave Me Goodbye, The Worst Witch (national tour, West End 2018-2019, winner of Oliver Award for Best Family Show. She was announced in November 2023 as the new Chair of the WGGB.

Tour Dates

4 - 5 Oct Alnwick Playhouse, Northumberland

Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PQ

11am & 1.30pm | £10 - £6

www.alnwickplahouse.co.uk | 01665 510 785

8 Oct Thornton Dale Primary, Pickering

Closed school performance

9 Oct Pickering Infant and Nursery School

Closed school performance

12 Oct Junction Goole

Paradise Place, Goole DN14 5DL

11am & 2pm | £9

www.junctiongoole.co.uk | 0140 576 3652

14 Oct Westwood Primary School, Leeds

Closed school performance

15 Oct Harehills School, Shine Building, Leeds

Closed school performance

16 Oct Norton Infant School, Doncaster

Closed school performance

17 Oct Otley Courthouse

Courthouse Street, Otley LS21 3AN

Times and prices TBC

otleycourthouse.org.uk | 0194 346 7466

20 Oct Brighton Dome, Brighton

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE

1pm & 3.30pm | From £8

Brightondome.org | 01273 709 709

22 Oct Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm

Yarm School, Yarm TS15 9EJ

1pm | £5

www.thepaaonline.org | 01642792587

25 Oct St Frideswide Primary School, Oxford

Cricket Road, Oxford OX4 3DJ

Times and prices TBC

www.stfrideswides.co.uk | 01865 509444

26 Oct Leeds Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP

11am & 2pm | £10

leedplayhouse.org.uk | 0113 213 7700

27 Oct Community Hub South, Hartlepool

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP

11am & 1.30pm | £7 - £5

0142 927 2631

28 Oct Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Trinity Street, Gainsborough DN21 2AL

11.30am & 2pm | £10 - £8

trinityarts.co.uk | 014 2767 6655

30 Oct Jarrow Focus Library, South Tyneside

Arndale arcade, Jarrow NE32 3QN

10.30am & 1pm | Tickets from £`

0191 489 7786

1 Nov Redbridge Drama Centre, London

Churchfields, London E18 2RB

11am & 1.30pm | £10

www.redbridge.gov.uk | 020 8708 8800

2 Nov Hackney Children's Theatre, London

61 Leswin Road, The Old Fire Station, London N16 7NX

11am & 2pm | £7 - £5

hackneychildrenstheatre.org

3 Nov The Wesley Forest of Dean Arts Centre, Cinderford

Belle Vue Road, Cinderford GL14 2AA

2.20pm | £8

airing.co.uk | 015 9482 5662

12 Nov St Margaret's C of E Primary School, Durham

Closed school performance

13 - 14 Nov Shakespeare Primary School and Nursery, Leeds

Closed school performance

16 Nov Blackwood Miners' Institute

High Street, Blackwood NP12 1BB

1pm & 4pm | £12 - £10

www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com | 014 9522 7206

17 Nov The Hive, Worcester

Sawmill Close, The Butts, Worcester WR1 3PD

11am & 1.30pm | £3

www.thehiveworcester.org | 0190 582 2866

19 Nov Hovingham Primary School, Leeds

Closed school performance

20 Nov Green Hill Primary School, Leeds

Closed school performance

20 Nov Seacroft Grange Primary School, Leeds

Closed school performance

23 Nov Elland Library, West Yorkshire

Coronation St, Elland HX5 0DF

Times and prices TBC

0142 237 4472

24 Nov Waterside Arts Centre, Sale

1 Waterside, Sale M33 7ZF

11.30am & 2.30pm | £11 - £9

watersideartscentre.co.uk | 0161 912 5616

26 Nov Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, Leeds

Closed school performance

27 Nov Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School, South Yorkshire

Closed school performance

28 Nov Stannington Infant School, Sheffield

Closed school performance

30 Nov The Community Centre, Yorkley

2 Bailey Hill, Yorkley, Lydney GL15 4RS

3pm | £`10

www.communitycentreyorkley.co.uk| 0159 456 0190

1 Dec Chedworth Village Hall

Fields Rd, Chedworth, Cheltenham GL54 4NQ

Times and prices TBC

chedworthvillagehall.co.uk | 0128 534 3017

7 - 24 Dec Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

11.30 & 2.30pm every Saturday and Sunday & Mon 23 & Tues 24 | £10.50 - £9.50

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk | 0844 406 8666

Comments