THE GLASS MENAGERIE Will Be The Yard Theatre's Final Production Before Demolition

The Yard Theatre has announced the final production in its current home. Founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller will direct a new production of The Glass Menagerie, opening on 28 February 2025 and running until 21 April 2025, after which the theatre will close for demolition.

Artistic Director Jay Miller said, "There's something perfect about ending with The Glass Menagerie—a play about the delicate balance between holding on and letting go. For thirteen years, this space has held our art and our communities. Now, like Tom Wingfield, we're standing on the edge of transformation."

Born in a recession in a warehouse, initially as a temporary space, over the last thirteen years The Yard has been loved by audiences and supported by funders - growing into one of London’s most vital cultural spaces.

The theatre has premiered work that has ended up everywhere - from America to the National to BAFTA-winning television. It has acted as a launchpad for a generation of artists who are now leading British culture, having performed or worked at The Yard at the start of their careers—Michaela Coel, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma D’Arcy, Alexander Zeldin, Marikiscrycrycry, Shygirl, Honey Dijon, Mica Levi, Dipo Baruwa-Etti and Nina Segal to name a few.

The theatre’s shows tour globally but could only have started at The Yard, where artists get the creative freedom to try something new and the long-term support to succeed. The Yard has also pioneered new ways of presenting work, bringing together theatre and clubbing with its adventurous programme of late-night parties and performances in its bar. It makes internationally relevant work while staying deeply rooted in its community - it has supported hundreds of local young people to find their creative voices and start careers in the industry, with free year-round theatre-making for 9-21-year-olds and free family events.

All of this work has happened from a building designed to be temporary. Now, having raised over £6.4m in capital funding, the current Yard Theatre will be demolished to make way for a new 220-seat theatre for East London, designed by Takero Shimazaki Architects whose work includes Royal Academy of Dance (RIBA National winner) and Curzon Camden (RIBA London winner).

Takero Shimazaki of Takero Shimazaki Architects said, “Working with The Yard, we’ve engaged with both memory and possibility. The building grows from thirteen years of theatrical history while pioneering environmentally and materially conscious design with features like the natural ventilation chimney. Rather than imposing a fixed architectural style, we’ve allowed the design to evolve from the dynamic relationship between The Yard’s unique character and the needs of a purpose-built cultural space. The result, we hope, is a building that feels both deeply rooted in its place and timelessly theatrical."

The redevelopment is supported by £6.4m design and capital funding raised from statutory bodies and trusts including the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), Greater London Authority, and Arts Council England. The new Yard will host a 220-seat theatre, a flexible day-to-night cafe/bar/event space, a Young Artists space, and high-quality back and front-of-house facilities - with designs developed through workshops with artists, young people and residents. The building features innovative sustainable design, including natural ventilation, waste-based recycled brick, and the reuse of materials from the current Yard Theatre.

The Yard is involving its community - from artists to audiences alike - in the next stage of the building’s design.

Chair of The Yard’s Board of Trustees Simon Tate said, "As Chair of The Yard's Board, I'm thrilled to announce the next chapter in our story. We currently cross boundaries in a converted warehouse, and we're about to transform our physical space to match our artistic ambition.

This redevelopment isn't just about fixing the roof—it's about building East London's first purpose-built theatre in a generation. As a charity, The Yard exists to serve our community; with this project, we’re doubling our capacity, creating new spaces for local young artists, and pioneering sustainable design. The Yard has always dreamed big—now we're building big too."

Lyn Garner, Chair, London Stadium and former LLDC Chief Executive said, "The Yard Theatre has been integral to Hackney Wick's story since 2011, growing from a pop-up venue into one of London's most vital cultural institutions. We are delighted that this transformation of their building, supported by LLDC through our Community Infrastructure Levy and Carbon Offset fund, secures their future.

The Yard's capital project represents what LLDC has been proud to champion and support since its inception: a bold vision, a focus on engaging local communities, and pioneering and environmentally sustainable growth. We're enormously proud to have supported their journey from warehouse to cultural powerhouse."

