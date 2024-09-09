THE ELMER ADVENTURE Comes to The Lowry, Salford, and the Southbank Centre, London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tall Stories has revealed the cast and creatives who will bring to life Elmer, the glorious vibrant patchwork elephant, in the much-anticipated world premiere of their latest theatrical extravaganza, The Elmer Adventure.

The multi Olivier Award-nominated Tall Stories (The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, The Smeds and The Smoos) will celebrate Elmer’s 35th anniversary year with magical songs, brilliant storytelling and spellbinding puppetry, creating a colourful jungle on stage - perfect for a patchwork elephant to hide in. In the ultimate fun test for families this half term, we’ll see if audiences are able to spot Elmer in London and Manchester.

The Elmer Adventure will be directed by Tall Stories Artistic Director Toby Mitchell, who co-founded the company in 1997. Behind many of the company’s triumphant shows over the last 27 years, Toby most recently directed Tall Stories’ hugely successful Olivier Award-nominated, West End and Edinburgh Fringe 2024 sell-out, The Smeds and The Smoos. Due to start rehearsals this month, Toby says, “Elmer is a true icon of children’s literature. Having helped adapt another of the brilliant David McKee’s creations, Mr Benn, I’m excited to bring the fantastic adventures of the patchwork elephant to the stage.”

Alice Milner-Watt, Commissioning Editor, Anderson Press added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative and talented theatre company in the creation of this exciting new production, helping to bring Elmer’s message of inclusivity and kindness to new audiences.”

Puppetry Director and Designer, Yvonne Stone, has inventively brought Elmer to life for the production. Yvonne, who was behind the Olivier Award-winning puppetry design in Hey Duggee and worked on The National Theatre’s Warhorse and His Dark Materials, has risen to the challenge of designing a huge elephant, operated by two performers – which will be seen striding majestically across the stage.

The enchanting world of Elmer will be playfully enhanced by Matthew Floyd Jones’s music and lyrics. Matthew is best known as one-half of the wildly popular musical comedy double act Frisky & Mannish, who have been headliners on the international comedy and variety circuits for over a decade, and he more recently wrote the music and lyrics for the critically acclaimed West End hit Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!

Elmer’s bold and colourful jungle habitat will be deftly brought to life by Set and Costume Designer Amanda Mascarenhas. A designer and visual artist, Amanda works mainly in theatre, television and events and has worked with companies such as Talawa Theatre, Northern Stage, Oily Cart and English Touring Opera.

Movement Director Sundeep Saini will be bringing to life the illusion of a herd of elephants and other jungle animals on stage. As Sundeep is passionate about driving the narrative through physicality whilst pushing the boundaries of choreography and movement, we know we are in safe hands! Her recent projects have included The Importance of Being Earnest at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Scotland’s Pitlochry Festival Theatre; and the touring production of Little Shop of Horrors.

The atmospheric lighting will be provided by Lighting Designer Rajiv Pattani. Rajiv’s superb stage lighting was nominated for the Broadway World UK Award for Best Lighting Designer in 2022 for the production of Yellowman and nominated for the Off West End Award for Lighting Design in 2021 for Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act, both at the Orange Tree Theatre.

Completing the team are the cast who take on the grand adventure of bringing the iconic character to life on stage. The amazing Amelia Gabriel (The Grapes of Wrath, National Theatre; The Lord of the Rings, Watermill Theatre), the fantastic Frankie Turton (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, National Tour; The Three Wise Women, She Productions), and the brilliant JACK BENJAMIN (To Kill A Mockingbird, West End; Josephine, Theatre Royal, Bath) will play the three adventurers on a mission to find the beloved elephant.

Elmer was created by David McKee and first published by Andersen Press in 1989. With 30 picture books in the series, and more novelty titles, Elmer has since gone on to sell over 10 million copies in over 50 languages. In the original classic book, Elmer realises that it is his differences that make him who he truly is and are what his friends love about him.

Audiences will be transported to the heart of a magical jungle through a colourful, atmospheric set and a magical soundscape as they join the adventurers in their search for Elmer. Told using Tall Stories’ exciting blend of storytelling theatre, catchy music and lots of laughs, this celebration of friendship, empathy and cooperation captures the essence of David McKee’s Elmer books.





Comments