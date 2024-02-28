THE ELMER ADVENTURE Comes To The Stage For A World Premiere In London And Manchester This October

Celebrating Elmer's 35th anniversary, Tall Stories (The Gruffalo's Child, Room on the Broom) will bring this amazing patchwork elephant to life in an exciting world premiere of their latest theatrical extravaganza with songs, storytelling and puppetry. This October the enchanting colourful world of Elmer will head to The Lowry in Salford and to London as part of the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival.

Directed by Tall Stories' Artistic Director and co-founder Toby Mitchell, The Elmer Adventure follows three adventurers who have loved the story of Elmer since they were childhood friends – and who still celebrate Elmer Day annually. Having heard reports of a real-life patchwork elephant in the jungle, they set off on a quest to find him… When they encounter the real-life theatre audience, who also seem to be looking for Elmer, one of the adventurers becomes suspicious. But, everyone comes to the conclusion that it's better to work together whilst telling three Elmer stories around the campfire!

Elmer was created by David McKee and first published by Andersen Press in 1989, with 30 picture books in the series, and more novelty titles Elmer has since gone on to sell over 10 million copies in over 60 languages. In the original classic book, Elmer realises that it is his differences that make him who he truly is, and are what his friends love about him.

Director Toby Mitchell comments, I am so excited that Tall Stories is bringing the wonderful world of Elmer to life on stage. David McKee's brilliant books tell timeless tales of friendship, acceptance and fun – with exciting and colourful imagery. It is a real treat to be able to bring such this beloved story to stage for families to enjoy. I can't wait to see audiences' reactions to our adaptation of these mini epics.

Andersen Press' PR and Brand Director Paul Black said, Elmer is really about accepting who you are, about celebrating difference. Elmer tried to be like the other elephants but in the end he has to be himself. Tall Stories have really captured that in this captivating engaging new show, which we can't wait for Elmer fans young and old to see for themselves.

Audiences will be transported to the heart of a magical jungle through a colourful, atmospheric set and a magical soundscape as they join the adventurers in their search for Elmer. Told using Tall Stories' exciting blend of storytelling theatre, catchy music and lots of laughs, this celebration of friendship, empathy and cooperation captures the essence of David McKee's Elmer books.

Performance Dates:

22nd – 26th October The Lowry

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford M50 3AZ

www.thelowry.com

30th October – 3rd November The Southbank Centre

Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX

https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/family-young-people/elmer-adventure

