THE CRUMPLE ZONE Comes to Stage Door Theatre in November

Stage Door Theatre will present The Crumple Zone by Buddy Thomas, and directed by Helen Bang. Performances run Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January.

Terry, an out-of-work actor who can’t keep a job or get a date, spends his days swilling cheap vodka and playing referee to a messy love triangle.

This hilarious Off-Broadway hit, set in a run-down apartment on Staten Island, centres on three roommates coming to a crisis during one frantic Christmas weekend.

Extremely funny and deeply moving, The Crumple Zone, by Buddy Thomas, directed by Helen Bang, is about staying together, breaking apart, and the things we lose along the way.

It will run at the new Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End, from Wednesday 27 November - Saturday 4 January.

Buddy Thomas is a widely produced playwright, and is the author of, among others, The Crumple Zone, which was an off-Broadway hit in the 2000-2001 season starring Mario Cantone. It has been produced around the world, with major U.S. productions in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and elsewhere, and foreign productions in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. Devil Boys from Beyond premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2009, where it won the FringeNYC Award for Outstanding Play and then went on to transfer to an off-Broadway run at New World Stages. The play was nominated for the 2010 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New York Theatre, and for Best New Play by the Off-Broadway Alliance. Other plays include Physical and Spotlight. Mr. Thomas is also an agent at ICM Partners, where he he represents many internationally known writers, artists and estates.

Helen Bang was most recently seen as Lady Susan Bloom this year in Don’t Take The Pith! having originated the role last year at the Drayton Arms in An Absolute Farce of a Murder Mystery. She also directed both productions. Other recent theatre includes Miss Twitterton in Brian Blessed’s production of Busman’s Honeymoon at The Mill at Sonning. She also notably played the title role in Edward Bond’s Dea, a role created for her by the recently departed playwright. During her long association with international theatre company TheatreLab she played Herodias in their interpretation of Wilde’s Salome, a production which toured internationally; Miss Haversham in Great Expectations; as well

as roles in Medea, Jamaica Inn; The Oresteia and Dancing with the Devil at Sadler’s Wells. For English Rep theatre company she played Gertrude in Hamlet and Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit, and for Oxford Shakespeare Company, Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Most recent screen appearances include The Nevers for HBO and Belgravia. As a director she is responsible for various projects for Canonbie Productions including their web series Gentrification and The Self-Tapers. She made her feature film directing debut with Quixotic, written by her husband Peter Rae.

