THE BODYGUARD Will Embark on UK and Europe 2025-2026 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning hit musical THE BODYGUARD will tour the UK and Europe in 2025/2026 opening at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025 where it runs until Saturday 27 September 2025 ahead of playing Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich. 2025 Tour schedule below with further UK and European dates and casting to be announced soon.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 20 – SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 2025

THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024

WEDNESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER 2025

WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024

MONDAY 6 – SATURDAY 11 OCTOBER 2025

NEW THEATRE, OXFORD

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER 2025

HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/

ON SALE 14 DECEMBER 2024

MONDAY 20 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2025

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024

TUESDAY 25 NOVEMBER – SATURDAY 13 DECEMBER 2025

ZURICH

ON SALE NOW

Comments