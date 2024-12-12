THE BODYGUARD Will Embark on UK and Europe 2025-2026 Tour

The tour kicks off in Birmingham in September 2025.
The award-winning hit musical THE BODYGUARD will tour the UK and Europe in 2025/2026 opening at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025 where it runs until Saturday 27 September 2025 ahead of playing Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich. 2025 Tour schedule below with further UK and European dates and casting to be announced soon.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.
To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.
SATURDAY 20 – SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER 2025
THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024
WEDNESDAY 1 – SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER 2025
WINTER GARDENS, BLACKPOOL
https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/
ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024
MONDAY 6 – SATURDAY 11 OCTOBER 2025
NEW THEATRE, OXFORD
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024
TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 OCTOBER 2025
HIS MAJESTY’S THEATRE, ABERDEEN
https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/
ON SALE 14 DECEMBER 2024
MONDAY 20 – SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2025
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE 13 DECEMBER 2024
TUESDAY 25 NOVEMBER – SATURDAY 13 DECEMBER 2025
ZURICH
ON SALE NOW
Videos