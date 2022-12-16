Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in January

THE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in January

Taking inspiration from iconic images of dancers throughout the 20th century,  the piece explores how we use clothing to play with and explore identity.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The first creative work to mark Newcastle dance company Ballet Lorent's 30th anniversary year, The Becoming is about the unparalleled powers of performance and fashion to transform oneself. 

Taking inspiration from iconic images of dancers throughout the 20th century,  the piece explores how we use clothing to play with and explore identity.

According to choreographer Liv Lorent, it is only through pushing to the very edges and extremes that we find out who we are.

Intent on creating performances for both people who like dance and people who don't, Ballet Lorent will stage The Becoming at a very 'undance' venue - The Boiler Shop.

With a cast of 10 dancers, ranging in age from 20s to late 50s, The Becoming is a glorious nostalgia for experiences we never had and it is made for any of us who ever dreamt of being a performer. 

We share the fantasy world they enter into as they dare and dare again to discover how far they can push their bodies into becoming art. We watch dancers make a bet on themselves and see how far they can go.

Fashion designer Nasir Mazhar's ethereal toiles of costumes - each a sumptuous shade of cream - are more fanciful, fantasy notions of dance attire through the ages rather than anything based in reality.

Amongst their number are a reimagined tutu, a disco-inspired outfit, something with a hint of Follie Bergère, a whirling dervish and the kind of Minotaur you might have encountered at a performance from radical turn of the century Parisien company Ballet Russe.

Music is by Ezio Bosso, who earned the moniker of the most important living composer before his untimely death in 2020.

Liv Lorent, artistic director, Ballet Lorent, said: "The Becoming is about transforming oneself into whatever we dream to be.

"It is about the hidden lives of dancers; their willingness to explore, to create and to ultimately risk failure.

"They meet the music, the light, the stage, and us as the audience, knowing that everything could go right or very wrong. It is about live performance and its perils.

"Being a dancer is a dream for many, and the reality of becoming a dancer is even more extraordinary than the fantasy.

"Dancers - and everyone else - have to have the courage to adapt every day to what is possible now, without regret for what was possible yesterday, or fear of what might be ahead tomorrow."

The Becoming contains brief scenes of nudity and physical vulnerability and is suitable for ages 16+. The live performances will become part of a filmed version of The Becoming.

The Boiler Shop, 20 South St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3PE

18-19 January 2023 7.30pm




Maria Teresa Creaseys DEGENERATE to be Presented at Londons Vault Festival Winter 2023 Photo
Maria Teresa Creasey's DEGENERATE to be Presented at London's Vault Festival Winter 2023
Maria Teresa Creasey's Degenerate is coming to Vault Festival Tuesday 24 January at 6.25pm, Wednesday 15 February at 6.25pm, and Sunday 19 February 2023 at 7.20pm. Degenerate is an experimental coming of age comedy from someone who has already come of age.
Small Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, Our Voices Photo
Small Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, Our Voices
Following on from their award winning DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE series, SMALL TRUTH THEATRE is back with a new collections of audio plays called OUR VOICES.
Photos: First Look at CLAUS THE MUSICAL at the Lowry Photo
Photos: First Look at CLAUS THE MUSICAL at the Lowry
All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which opened last night at The Lowry and plays until 8 January. 
Bristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With Photo
Bristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With New Show
Set in a re-education centre a few hundred metres below the earth, There's Nobody Else In The World and The World Was Made For Me is the powerful new show from Bristol Old Vic's Young Company.

More Hot Stories For You


Maria Teresa Creasey's DEGENERATE to be Presented at London's Vault Festival Winter 2023Maria Teresa Creasey's DEGENERATE to be Presented at London's Vault Festival Winter 2023
December 16, 2022

Maria Teresa Creasey's Degenerate is coming to Vault Festival Tuesday 24 January at 6.25pm, Wednesday 15 February at 6.25pm, and Sunday 19 February 2023 at 7.20pm. Degenerate is an experimental coming of age comedy from someone who has already come of age.
Small Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, Our VoicesSmall Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, Our Voices
December 16, 2022

Following on from their award winning DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE series, SMALL TRUTH THEATRE is back with a new collections of audio plays called OUR VOICES.
Rose Ayling-Ellis Announced as Patron of Deafinitely Youth TheatreRose Ayling-Ellis Announced as Patron of Deafinitely Youth Theatre
December 16, 2022

Now in its 20th year, Deafinitely Theatre, led by Artistic Director Paula Garfield, today announces Rose Ayling-Ellis as patron of Deafinitely Youth Theatre, where she started her acting journey in 2012, before moving up to Deafinitely Theatre's HUB development programme to further develop her training.
Photos: First Look at CLAUS THE MUSICAL at the LowryPhotos: First Look at CLAUS THE MUSICAL at the Lowry
December 15, 2022

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which opened last night at The Lowry and plays until 8 January. 
Bristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With New ShowBristol Old Vic Young Company Explore Power, Punishment, and Mental Health in Schools With New Show
December 15, 2022

Set in a re-education centre a few hundred metres below the earth, There's Nobody Else In The World and The World Was Made For Me is the powerful new show from Bristol Old Vic's Young Company.
share