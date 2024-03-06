Sydney Dance Company Will Make Debut at the Royal Opera House With ASCENT

Performances run 25 – 28 March 2024.

By: Mar. 06, 2024
This month, Sydney Dance Company will make their Royal Opera House debut with Ascent, a dynamic, mixed programme of UK premieres performed in the Linbury Theatre.  

Brimming with physicality, Ascent merges contemporary classical with futuristic experimentation for an evening of thought-provoking dance with an ensemble of Australian and international dancers. In their first UK appearance, the company present a bold programme of diverse works exploring themes of humanity, technology and nature. 

I Am-ness, choreographed by Artistic Director of Sydney Dance Company Rafael. Bonachela is set to Pēteris Vasks' Lonely Angel. Marina Mascarell's The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird is performed to a score by Nick Wales. 

The final piece in the programme is Antony Hamilton's Forever & Ever which set to a minimal electronic score by Julian Hamilton and engages with ideas of duplication, unison and modification in movement.  




