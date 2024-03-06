Sydney Dance Company Will Make Debut at the Royal Opera House With ASCENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This month, Sydney Dance Company will make their Royal Opera House debut with Ascent, a dynamic, mixed programme of UK premieres performed in the Linbury Theatre.

Brimming with physicality, Ascent merges contemporary classical with futuristic experimentation for an evening of thought-provoking dance with an ensemble of Australian and international dancers. In their first UK appearance, the company present a bold programme of diverse works exploring themes of humanity, technology and nature.

I Am-ness, choreographed by Artistic Director of Sydney Dance Company Rafael. Bonachela is set to Pēteris Vasks' Lonely Angel. Marina Mascarell's The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird is performed to a score by Nick Wales.

The final piece in the programme is Antony Hamilton's Forever & Ever which set to a minimal electronic score by Julian Hamilton and engages with ideas of duplication, unison and modification in movement.