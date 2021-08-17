Studio Audience Tickets Released for The Old Vic's BAGDAD CAFE

Following its critically acclaimed run, The Old Vic is delighted to be opening up the upcoming Old Vic: IN CAMERA live streamed performances of Bagdad Cafe to a small in-person studio audience from 26-28 Aug.

These performances have been created for live streaming and being part of the in-person studio gives you a unique glimpse into an Old Vic: IN CAMERA production. Socially distanced seating will be available in the Dress and Baylis circles.

Tickets can also still be booked for the live streamed performances of the show.

Smack bang in the middle of nowhere (or was it somewhere on the legendary Route 66?) two women are thrown together by chance. Stranded tourist Jasmin stumbles out of her unhappy marriage and finds herself at Brenda's remote cafe and motel.

Ordinarily, no one would choose to stay at the Bagdad Cafe but in the dust and isolation, unexpected and extraordinary friendships begin to blossom. The lost are found as individuals transform into an eclectic community bound by music, magic and some very strong coffee.

In a co-production with The Old Vic, Emma Rice (Romantics Anonymous, Wise Children) and the Wise Children Company bring Percy and Eleonore Adlon's iconic 1987 film Bagdad Cafe to The Old Vic stage with their signature playful, visual and emotional style. After a long year apart, we invite you to join us for a joyful celebration of togetherness, hope and friendship.

Full cast includes Sam Archer, Nandi Bhebhe, Le Gateau Chocolat, Bettrys Jones, Patrycja Kujawska, Nadine Lee, Emlyn Maillard, Sandra Marvin, Kandaka Moore, Renell Shaw, Gareth Snook and Ewan Wardrop.