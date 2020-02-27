Storyhouse Will Come Alive With THE SOUND OF MUSIC This Spring Starring Andrew Lancel

Bill Kenwright's production The Sound of Music is currently touring the UK and Ireland - and it's been confirmed that the show will visit Chester during Spring 2020, the only tour dates in the North West.

This musical masterpiece tells the true story of the world-famous Trapp family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of the Second World War.

Described as one of the greatest family musicals of all time, Maria will be played by Emilie Fleming, with Liverpool actor Andrew Lancel reprising his role as Captain von Trapp.

The Sound Of Music comes to Storyhouse from Tuesday 14 April to Saturday 18 April 2020 for eight performances, including three matinees. Tickets are on sale and group discounts are available.

Emilie Fleming became a household name when she was a finalist in BBC One's Over the Rainbow with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Her musical theatre credits include the West End's 20th Anniversary production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre.

Andrew Lancel is best known as super villain Frank Foster in Coronation Street, a role that earned him a 'Villain Of The Year' award at the British Soap Awards. He also played DI Neil Manson in the long-running ITV television series The Bill. His numerous stage credits include Bill Kenwright's touring productions of The Small Hand and Twelve Angry Men. Andrew starred in Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles in Liverpool and London; stage play Cilla also as Brain Epstein; and most recently appeared on stage in the UK tour of The Lady Vanishes.

Speaking about returning to the Storyhouse stage, Andrew Lancel commented: "Chester is very close to home and it's a new venue. It's one of those venues that when you get there you just want to move in. It's so intimate but at the same time you can fit a huge set in there. It's a great new theatre."

Welsh soprano Megan Llewellyn will play the role of Mother Abbess and will be joined by Howard Samuels (Max), Michael Anderson (Rolf), Nicole Farrar (Liesl), Alexander Evans (Herr Zeller), Zoe Ann Bown (Sister Margaretta), Georgina Hagen (Sister Berthe), Katie Shearman (Sister Sophia), Sophie Christine (Ursula), Olivia Alexander (Baroness Elberfeld), Jon de Ville (Franz), Wendy-Lee Purdy (Frau Schmidt), Paul Lavers (Admiral von Schreiber), Sam Tithecott (Baron Elberfeld), and Jack Churms (swing).

Producer Bill Kenwright said: "The music and narrative of The Sound Of Music are timeless. It's a beautiful story about family and hope. The score transcends generations and the songs are known and loved by everyone."

It all began with the story of the Trapp Family Singers and Baroness Maria von Trapp's 1949 autobiography, which inspired Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse to create a Broadway musical in 1959.

The unforgettable score features some of the most memorable songs ever performed on stage, including Edelweiss, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, So Long, Farewell and, of course, the iconic title song The Sound Of Music.

This wonderfully lavish staging of the classic musical has delighted audiences and critics alike. Produced by Bill Kenwright, it is directed by Martin Connor and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Bill Deamer, with musical direction by Jeremy Wootton.

Tickets for The Sound Of Music are on sale now priced from £20.50, group discounts are available. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Follow The Sound Of Music tour on social media via @soundofmusicGB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or visit www.kenwright.com





