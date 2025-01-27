Steven Frayne Will Launch 47-Date Residency at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World famous magician Steven Frayne (formerly known as Dynamo) has announced a 47-show residency for Spring 2025 in the heart of London's Soho. ‘Steven Frayne - Up Close and Magical' will take over Underbelly Boulevard Soho from 28th March through to 11th May - offering audiences of all ages an enormously unique showcase of magic from across his incredible career to date. General sale will be available from 10am GMT on Friday, with O2 Priority access beginning on Wednesday 29th.

For five nights each week, Steven will welcome 200 guests for an unmissable opportunity to learn about the man behind the magic - how he went from humble beginnings in Bradford to become one of the world's most critically acclaimed and successful magicians of all time. Best known for his headline grabbing stunts, boundary breaking cinematic TV specials and awe-inspiring arena shows across the world, ‘Steven Frayne - Up Close and Magical' is an opportunity to experience the power and wonder of Steven's magic up close - with absolutely nothing to hide in an intimate environment.

Speaking of the residency, Steven says: “Magic has always been my way to connect with people, I'm excited to welcome everyone to see me ‘Up Close and Magical'. The show is a journey to reveal what magic really is, whilst sharing my favourite pieces and the stories behind them that made me the magician I am today. It's a real celebration of all my favourite magic and the people who helped me discover it. It's been really nostalgic looking back at all the magic I've done throughout my career and then trying to figure out how I can surprise people - combining the best of my old favourites with the new. I've been performing for almost two decades and with this show, I really wanted to take the time to hone in on how I want the magic to make people feel. Every night will be different and I can't wait - I'm absolutely buzzing to finally share this with you.“

Since bursting onto the scene nearly two decades ago, Steven Frayne has become one of the most recognisable individuals in global entertainment. From sold out arena shows to Sunday Times bestsellers, award-winning documentaries to numerous awards, Steven's legacy has impacted millions of people all across the world. Across his formidable career, he has won the Academy of Magical Arts Magician of the Year in 2015 and the Magic Circle's Maskelyne Award for Performance whilst achieving the highest level of recognition within the society. Steven's on-screen career has been equally impressive, receiving three BAFTA nominations, winning two Virgin Media awards, and achieving Sky's biggest entertainment launch in the last decade with 1.8M tuning in to watch the opening show of Beyond Belief. In 2023 he catapulted back into the broadcast sphere with the phenomenal ‘Dynamo is Dead' - and released Sky's biggest entertainment show of the year in 2024 - ‘Miracles' - amassing just under 1.5 million viewers to date. The first magician in history to headline world famous arenas such as the O2 Arena in London, Manchester's AO arena and the Rod Laver arena in Sydney - Steven's most recent live shows lead him to become the first magician to perform at the iconic Abbey Road Studios - ‘Magic the Impossible' offered lucky competition winners the opportunity to see Steven's artistry, for 5 special performances that paired magic with music, incorporating references to some of his musical heroes.

2025 has got off to an incredible start for Steven - not only will this residency celebrate his return to live shows in his current home of London, he was invited to perform to over 18,000 people in his hometown of Bradford for the town's City of Culture celebrations in January - a mutual moment of appreciation between Steven and the people of Bradford to celebrate a momentous occasion in the city's history.

