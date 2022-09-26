Stephen K. Amos Brings OXYMORON Tour to Parr Hall

Award-winning comedian and TV personality Stephen K. Amos is going back on tour with a new show which includes a date at Warrington's Parr Hall.

The London comic will be returning to the UK stand-up circuit after touring in Australia and the US and treading the boards of London's West End in the hit musical, My Fair Lady.

Known for sharply observed comedy and roping audience members in the front row into his performances, the new show is called Oxymoron and is about the 'mad couple of years' we have all been enduring.

How did you get through it all? Stephen's solution was to find the funny in anything and everything. The opportunity in the crisis, the joy in the sadness, the wisdom of fools, after all comedy equals tragedy.

So join him for an hour of solid jokes, guaranteed belly laughs and painfully relatable stories.

Stephen grew up in South London and cut his teeth as the compere at the Big Fish comedy clubs.

Well-loved for hosting TV's The Stephen K. Amos Show and BBC Radio 4's Life: An Idiot's Guide, he has also appeared many times on small screen favourites such as Live At The Apollo and QI.

Then between 2013 and 2017, fans got to know the real Stephen when he hosted Radio 4's What Does The K Stand For?, a semi-autobiographical sitcom about his own childhood.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "Stephen is a brilliant live comedian who is known for his stage presence and spontaneity. We can't wait to welcome him and add him to the huge roster of comedy icons who have performed at Parr Hall.

"From Jimmy Carr and Sarah Millican to Bill Bailey and John Bishop, great stand-up comedy is something we've become renowned for."

Stephen K. Amos will bring his Oxymoron tour to Parr Hall on Thursday, 25 January, 2024. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.