Stanley Civic Hall Announces 2022 Christmas Panto CINDERELLA

Hot on the heels of 2021's spectacular Panto, Stanley Town Council in partnership with local production company, Reece Sibbald Productions Ltd will be staging the most magical panto of them all - Cinderella.

Returning by huge public demand to the Stanley Civic Hall will be Britain's Got Talent & the Gadget Show's Cal Halbert alongside one of the UK's most sought-after pantomime veterans Reece Sibbald. Their side-slitting humour and slapstick comedy wow audiences throughout the country. They return to the Venue for a second year to headline a professional cast in this year's dazzling pantomime.

Tickets for Cinderella go on sale from 10am on Friday 20th May 2022. Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Producer, director and writer for Cinderella; Reece Sibbald, said:

"Audiences came out in their thousands to see last year's Panto and we mainly sell out performances, breaking all previous panto Box Office records. This year's expectations are exeptionally high for Cinderella, but I've got a plan for this year's show the biggest and best Panto the Civic Hall has ever seen."

Cinderella tells the rags to riches story of a downtrodden girl, living a life of misery, bullied by her two wicked steps-sisters. But with an unexpected meeting with a Prince, a magic pumpkin and the most magical of Fairy Godmothers, Cinderella's dreams will all come true.

Cinderella at Stanley Civic Hall from 15th - 24th December 2022. Tickets prices range from Â£13-Â£15 with family discounts available.