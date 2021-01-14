Squint Announce Online Writing And Devising Workshops

Following the success of their online workshop programme launched during the first lockdown, theatre company, Squint, led by Andrew Whyment, today announce a further series of writing and devising workshops to equip and empower participants with tools and practice that can be applied to their own projects.

Since launching the programme last year, Squint have hosted 25 workshops to hundreds of participants from across the UK and internationally from countries including Norway, Spain, Brazil and the USA. The latest series of workshops comprises three strands: Get Writing, Keep Writing and Get Devising, led by facilitators from a variety of disciplines including directing, acting and writing: Lee Anderson, Kane Husbands, Louise Roberts, Sid Sagar and Andrew Whyment.

Participants can book for one-off sessions or for a series, running 3 February to 9 June 2021, with further dates to be announced. Squint in partnership with the Compass Collective, Open Door and the National Youth Theatre are also offering 25 participants from low-income backgrounds free places.

Andrew Whyment, Artistic Director of Squint and one of the workshop facilitators, said today, "Our online workshops have allowed us to share our practice more widely and affordably than ever before and we have nurtured the beginnings of playwriting projects around the world. The opportunity to share a virtual space with a diverse and international group of Writers and Theatre Makers during this time has been energising and inspiring. The fact that, in the face of adversity, groups of artists join us week in, week out to grow and develop together is testament to the strength of the global theatre community".

This workshop is aimed at participants who need a jumpstart with their writing. Each workshop explores a different starting point for a story and introduces practical tools for developing structure, character and dialogue.

For participants who are currently writing a play. Each workshop focuses on a different aspect of a script and helps participants to develop their work and clarify their ideas.

For Directors and Theatre Makers who want to tool up with fresh devising practice from the Squint toolbox.

Each workshop is two-hours in length and takes place on Zoom with 15-20 participants per session. To find out more or to book please visit: www.squinttheatre.com/book.

Workshops are £10 per session. Discounts available when booking a series of 5 or 10 sessions using codes 'BOOK5SAVE5' or 'BOOK10SAVE10' at the checkout.