Spring/Summer 2022 Announced At The Coronet Theatre

The Coronet Theatre forges ahead with a new season of its trade mark fusion of work from many nationalities and in many art forms.

Anda Winters, Artistic Director: "2021 was quite a year! In spite of all the difficulties we

were determined that our artistic principals would remain unchanged; as an outward-looking, internationally focused theatre that commits to presenting exceptional artists from across the globe. We presented the UK's largest and longest consistently running season of international, cross disciplinary, digital work, with Coronet Inside Out, and a full Autumn/Winter programme, with work from the UK, France, Korea, Israel and Brazil. In addition, essential restorationwork on this magnificent building was completed, culminating with the installation of a major commission from Gavin Turk on the cupola. Quite a year!

For 2022 we will continue to foster the spirit of cultural collaboration which is needed more than ever. As always the work will range across theatre, dance, film, visual art, music, puppetry and poetry with work from Norway, Singapore, Ireland via France, America and the UK, and culminating in a major festival of Japanese culture. Please read on to find out more."

Spring/Summer 2022 at The Coronet Theatre will include

Work that had to be postponed from last year:

Gare St Lazare with the UK Premiere of Samuel Beckett's How It Is (Part Two), following 2018's outstanding (Part One), with Stephen Dillane and Connor Lovett.

New work:

The premiere of the Norwegian Ibsen Company's When We Dead Awaken, directed by Norway's legendary director Kjetil Bang Hansen in a production for our time, prior to a tour of Norway.

Acclaimed Japanese choreographer Saburo Teshigawara returns to The Coronet with Tristan and Isolde after 2019's acclaimed The Idiot.

Ground breaking, high-energy Singaporean dance troupe T.H.E. Dance Company in their first UK appearance with Phenoumenon

A celebration of the centenary of T.S. Eliot's The Waste Land with Dead Poets Live and

He Do The Police in Different Voices, the poem's original title. Our series of contemporary poetry readings, Poetry Club, will also return for 2022, dates and poets to be announced.

Work that stems from The Coronet's Covid digital programme Coronet:Inside Out:

Electric Japan 2022 Throughout May, a heady encounter with the modern face of Japanese arts and culture. Programme to be announced.

All Performances are in The Coronet Theatre main auditorium.

