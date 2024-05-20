Släpstick: Schërzo Will Perform in London For The First Time This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed musical clowns Släpstick are bringing their hit show Släpstick: Schërzo to London for the first time. The group will perform at the prestigious Wilton’s Music Hall in London this autumn, following a successful world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 with their delightful and hilarious show that can be enjoyed by international audiences. This is classical music as you’ve never experienced it before.

The award-winning Släpstick bring a unique brand of mischief where physical theatre, world-class musicians and raucous humour collide in this uproarious music production. Expect Schubert in a ventriloquy battle with Beethoven, a speed demon on the double bass and Släpstick’s popular ‘21 masterpieces in 1 minute’ number. In classical music, a scherzo is a vigorous, light or playful composition, which Släpstick play on in their whimsical show that will leave audiences in stitches.

Chaplin meets Tchaikovsky in this laugh-out-loud, impressive production from the Netherlands’ renowned musical comedians features masterpieces from Rossini, Brahms, Schubert, Saint-Saëns, Gershwin and more, meeting in hilarious manner with comedy heroes such as Laurel & Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, Victor Borge and Danny Kaye. No one is safe from buffoonery in this clownish concerto – not bewigged classical composer, nor magnum opus as Släpstick take on composers and comedians alike for a riotous night of music this autumn.

Släpstick comments, Schërzo is a ‘nothing’s sacred’ take on a classical concert. Schërzo is a way to poke fun at a genre of music that’s normally seen as rather elitist. We try to stay true to our slapstick roots: the audience is guaranteed heaps of physicality, oddball instruments, and musical fireworks.

Comments