Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment) along with The Prestonfield House Hotel present a brand-new Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue, The Fringe at Prestonfield, from 18-27 August 2023, with a packed daily programme of theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring famous faces from the world of entertainment in the 500-seat venue at Prestonfield House.

Much-loved Scottish comedian Janey Godley who is 'still alive, by popular demand' opens the venue's programme on 18 August with Not Dead Yet, appearing for 'One Night Only' at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after her record-breaking Scottish tour - she can't wait to be back doing what she does best! Other highlights include the global singing superstar Sir Cliff Richard 'In Conversation' with host Gloria Hunniford on 26 and 27 August, with a unique opportunity to hear Sir Cliff's thoughts and anecdotes from a life and career in music and film. Other highlights will include a series of chat shows hosted by the inimitable actor and presenter Christopher Biggins, who will be joined by a plethora of star-studded guests, including the acclaimed actress Stephanie Beacham on 23 August. These shows are now on sale, with the full programme of events due to be announced and on sale in the next month. Visit fringeatprestonfield.co.uk for more information.

Just a short walk from Edinburgh city centre, James Thomson's Prestonfield House is Edinburgh's most exclusive luxury hotel. Moments from Edinburgh's finest shopping streets and the historic attractions of the Royal Mile, yet surrounded by acres of gardens and parkland, Prestonfield provides the privacy and seclusion of a country estate. Prestonfield is looking forward to welcoming audiences to its Fringe venue this summer.