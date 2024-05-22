Singer-Songwriter Chris Tavener to Make Comedy Debut at EdFringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Touring artist and musician Chris Tavener will make his solo debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a limited run at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, 2-17 Aug. Eight years on the gig circuits of the UK and Europe have culminated in a slick, suited style of musical comedy performance with his debut show Chris Tavener is Faking Cool.

Chris Tavener is Faking Cool is a musical, one-man-show boasting a catalogue of cynical, original songs. Armed only with his acoustic guitar, Tavener tackles some of the many societal quirks and problems of our time including: coﬀee drinking, smartphone rivalry, travel inﬂuencers, life coaching, and the end of the world.

Underscoring the show, this theatrical musician faces up to his insecurities as intrusive thoughts threaten to destabilise the performance. Tavener explores his own sincerity as a performer and realises even the songwriter isn't safe from the satirical (but melodious) onslaught, as he questions are we all just faking cool?

Chris Tavener is a storytelling singer-songwriter with an acerbic wit. Before making his Edinburgh debut this year, Tavener cut his teeth at festivals including the Great Escape, Latitude, and Glastonbury. His cynical social commentary, dressed in punchy guitar-driven rock and acoustic ballads has won him acclaim from BBC 6 Music and Steve Lamacq, and has seen him share stages with Super Hans from Peep Show and Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley.

Performance Details:

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall - Theatre 3 (Venue 53)

Time: 18:10 (45 minutes) Dates: 2 - 17 August (except 11 Aug)

Tickets : £8 (concession £7) Bookings: www.thespaceuk.com or 0131 226 0000

Comments