Sikisa, Stewart Laws, and More Join COMEDIANS BEER MAT FLIPPING CHAMPIONSHIP

Comedians Sikisa (Live At The Apollo, The Stand Up Sketch Show) and Stuart Laws (nominee Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show, Comedian Choice Best Show) will host comedy's premier sporting event - eight comics competing to see who is the Champion Beer Mat Flipper 2025! Tickets for the show on Friday 31st January, 2025 at 7.30pm are now available here

It's the sport of kings and queens that Taskmaster contestants can only dream of. Inaugurated in 2023 by Stuart Laws, the Beer Mat Flipping Championship has taken place in London and at Machynlleth Comedy Festival, and a World Record attempt was made at the Monkey Barrel, Edinburgh. Stuart will again attempt to break the record of 74 mats in 60 seconds, set in 2013 by Ashrita Furman, thereby politely taking away just one of the 200-plus world records that Furman currently holds!

Stuart says: "I've been beer mat flipping since I was eight, when my little paws could barely grip a beer mat. The sport had a grip on me though, and now, 30 years later I'm again attempting the world record and to go pro as a flipper. More importantly, I want to bring the sport to the wider world. It's such a compelling and simple sport that gets fiendishly difficult under the lights and up against rivals, and comedians are the perfect competitors: eager to entertain and desperate to win/cause chaos when it becomes clear they're not going to win. I'm thinking especially of Nish Kumar flipping the whole table."

Previous fellow flippers include Dara Ó Briain, Rose Matafeo, Nish Kumar, Mike Wozniak, Ania Magliano and Harriet Kemsley - 2025's confirmed contestants include Phil Wang, Rosie Jones and Helen Bauer.

Who will triumph this time? Expect trick shots, live betting odds, trash talk and a night to remember. As featured on TalkSport, Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 4.

