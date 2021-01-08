Sheffield Theatres Searches For New Trustees

Sheffield Theatres is currently seeking new Trustees to join its Board and work alongside the leadership team to help shape the future of the organisation.

Sheffield Theatres comprises the iconic Crucible, Studio and Lyceum theatres. It produces and presents a diverse programme of work, including classic and contemporary drama, musicals, comedy, opera and dance on each of its stages. On average the theatres attract audiences of 400,000 people each year.

Nationally recognised for its high calibre work, under the leadership of Dan Bates as Chief Executive and Robert Hastie as Artistic Director, Sheffield Theatres was awarded the title of the UK's Regional Theatre of the Year in 2020, a title it has held on an unprecedented four occasions.

Sheffield Theatres is seeking trustees with senior experience in the legal, digital, business, environmental and theatre/industry sectors. The theatres are committed to growing diversity of the organisation, including at Board level, and we particularly welcome applications from underrepresented voices including, but not limited to, d/Deaf or disabled people and people who are ethnically diverse.

Successful applicants will work with the leadership team as the organisation emerges from this challenging period and prepares for full reopening later this year. Trustees will provide clear strategic direction to the organisation, setting overall policy, defining goals, setting targets and evaluating performance. Trustees will ensure positive change in the organisation through actions and words that advocate inclusion and equality. Candidates will demonstrate excellent communication skills and they will also have a good understanding of local, regional and cultural agendas.

The posts have been advertised in the media and further information can be found online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Applications will close at 12 noon on Monday 1 February 2021.