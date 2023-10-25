Several Theatres Across The UK Will Honour The Career Of Bill Kenwright CBE This Week

Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Following the sad news of the loss of Bill Kenwright, many theatres will be honouring his career at 7pm on Thursday 26 October.

 

A number of theatres across the country are coming together to mark his passing by dimming their marquee lights, putting tributes to his career on their house screens, or washing their theatres in Everton blue, the football club to which he was proudly Chairman.

 

In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums. His impact on the arts industry has been profound.

 

Eleanor Lloyd, President of the Society of London Theatre, said, “Bill was a theatrical legend - a true impresario whose passion, spirit and enthusiasm had an immeasurable impact on the British Theatre for 60 years. We are proud the whole industry can come together to pay tribute to his incredible career. He will be deeply missed across the theatre business and beyond.”

 

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, added, “Bill was a titan of the touring theatre circuit. His commitment to regional theatre kept some really key industry establishments alive through tough times. He devoted much of his prolific career to productions around the UK and his extraordinary contribution to the sector will not be forgotten.  All our condolences are with his loved ones.”



