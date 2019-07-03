Scatterjam Theatre's WHEN IT HAPPENS Returns To Tristan Bates Theatre

After a sensational debut run at the Maiden Speech festival in November 2018, Rachel Causer's When It Happens returns to Tristan Bates Theatre as part of the Camden Fringe.

Brought to you by an all-female cast and creative team, When It Happens is a surreal and outrageous comedy about micro-aggressions and personal revolutions.

'This was an awakening. This was an eruption. This was a revolution. This was like eating three Berocca with no water and letting them bubble inside you.'

When It Happens follows the lives of three women on what they thought would be a normal day of micro-aggressions and self-doubt. Then it happens... At 2.16pm, a strange phenomenon occurs and each woman experiences a transformation, breaking free from the roles they've been forced to play and starting a hilarious and heart-wrenching rebellion against everything and everyone who put them there in the first place.

Tickets available HERE. Follow Scatterjam on Twitter at @_Scatterjam.

Scatterjam Theatre is a newly-formed performance company, committed to creating female-led work that is socially and politically engaged whilst being physically and structurally explorative. When It Happens is written by Rachel Causer, directed by Kennedy Bloomer and produced by Lexi Clare. It features a cast of Niamh Watson, Roisin Bevan and Rachel Causer.

Rachel Causer is a writer and performer who trained at Mountview. She is the co-founder of both Word of Mouth Theatre and Scatterjam Theatre companies. Recent writing credits include: Stalemate (Extract at Emerge - The Bunker Theatre); Before Things Happen: A Prologue (Rage Response, Southwark Playhouse); Scintilla (Little Pieces of Gold, Southwark Playhouse); Lippy (Putney Arches & The Warren, Brighton), which was also shortlisted for Best Newcomer at Brighton Fringe 2018; When It Happens (Tristan Bates Theatre) which has now been re-programmed at Tristan Bates as a part of the Camden Fringe in July and Like and Subscribe (Theatre503). Rachel is also a member of the Criterion Theatre's New Writers Programme 2019.



Kennedy Bloomer's previous directing credits include: Healing Wounds (Wardown Park Museum); Mouth Wide Shut (Moors Theatre); The Roundheads (Moseley Hall); Oh No It Isn't (The Hope Theatre); Broken (Old Red Lion); T Manz T K18 (Leicester Square); Pareidolia (Karamel Club), In Need (Southwark Playhouse). Assistant directing credits include: There but for the grace of God go I (Soho Theatre/Camden People's Theatre/ARC Stockton); Sense and Sensibility (UK/China Tour); Foul Pages (The Hope Theatre) Thark (The Drayton Arms Theatre). Kennedy is currently Marketing & Publications officer at Jermyn Street Theatre and Artistic Associate at The Hope Theatre, Islington.

Lexi Clare is a New Zealand actress and producer, who graduated from Mountview in 2016. In 2017, she launched the inaugural Maiden Speech festival, which provides a platform for new work by emerging artists. Lexi was the originating producer on Sarah Hanly's Purple Snowflakes And Titty Wanks, which debuted at Maiden Speech and will be staged at the Royal Court Theatre in 2020. Additional producing credits include Assistant Producer on the UK premiere of Collective Rage: A Play In 5 Betties at Southwark Playhouse, which was nominated for six Off-West End awards. Maiden Speech will return for a third season at Tristan Bates in November 2019. www.lexiclareproductions.com

Roisin Bevan is an Irish-bred, Aussie-raised comedy actress who trained at Mountview. Recent highlights include performing in The Lost Matriarch at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (4 stars - Fest Mag) and a sold-out run at Leicester Square Theatre with self-penned play Ma, Am I Good In Bed? which was also programmed at Maiden Speech Festival 2017 and Camden People's Theatre.



Niamh Watson trained at Mountview. Her recent credits include: Pulp Fiction: The One Woman Play (Edinburgh Fringe); What Happened To You (Bunker Theatre); Harley and Me (White Bear Theatre); Sheep (White Bear Theatre); Room (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Dreamless Sleep (Arts Theatre); Blue Stockings (Bridewell Theatre).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You