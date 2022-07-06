Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Announces Programme of Autumn/Winter Visiting Productions

A packed programme of visiting productions has been announced for the autumn and winter of 2022 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

They are:

20 August: The Tortoise and the Hare

Kitchen Zoo present an interactive story for under-sixes and their grown-ups with live music, puppetry and a tale you thought you knew. In association with ARC Stockton, Queen's Hall Hexham and Gosforth Civic Theatre.

15 & 16 September: My Voice Was Heard But it Was Ignored

When Reece is roughly accosted by the police, his teacher Gillian doesn't intervene. Now he wants her to understand his pain. From Red Ladder Theatre Company, Nana-Kofi Kufuor's new play is an urgent interrogation of racial identity.

3-7 October: Shakers: Under New Management!

The double BAFTA-winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton bring their writing skills to the classic Shakers, sister play to Bouncers. The high street might be struggling to get back to normal, but the Shakers bar is under new management, and they're determined to make it the place to be seen. A John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield production.

8 October: The Rod Stewart Songbook

The ultimate homage to Rod Stewart, featuring Pete McCall, Europe's foremost tribute, with unforgettable hits include Sailing, Maggie May, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Some Guys Have All The Luck, Baby Jane, You Wear It Well, Hot Legs and more.

12-15 October: Macbeth

Created for two performers, The Faction's bold and dynamic visual inventiveness and intelligent approach to text combine to create a dazzling distillation of Shakespeare's fast-paced tragedy.

13 October: the album

Experience the sound of break-through music artists like you never have before. Breaking conventions of contemporary dance, SAY are bringing the infectious energy of music gigs to the dance world. Bringing together an explosive mix of everything that inspires them: the album features fast-paced and slick dance routines to incredible music tracks from artists.

18 October: Destiny

A captivating show that follows a teenage girl growing up on a Chippenham council estate - born below the breadline, she's desperate to see beyond the neighbourhood and find hope in hopelessness.

20 & 21 October: Steptoe and Son Radio Show

Marking 60 years since the first ever broadcast, Hambledon Productions and Apollo Theatre Company breathe life back into the Steptoe household with this fresh and hilarious adaptation of three original episodes from the long-running smash hit BBC sitcom, faithfully recreating a live radio recording and reliving some of the Steptoe's finest misadventures.

25 & 26 October: The Chronicles of Atom and Luna

Murray Lachlan Young's latest epic story for families sees our heroes Atom and Luna seeking out the mysterious Old Mother Redbeard to save their larger-than-life childminder Iffly Sney. Produced by Funnelwick Limb in association with Action Transport Theatre and Eastern Angles.

12 November: Simon Day

The Fast Show legend Simon Day (Dave Angel, Competitive Dad, Billy Bleach) takes to the stage to present his different comedy characters.

15 November: Joe Black - Club Cataclysm

Join RuPaul's Drag Race UK's dark cabaret reprobate Joe Black for an evening of devilish dirge, vaudevillian villainy and musical mayhem.

18 November: The Ronnie Scott's All Stars present The Ronnie Scott's Story

Direct from London's world-famous jazz club and combining world class live jazz, narration and rare archive photos and video footage.

21 November: Beautiful People:

In an age where death and grieving are medicalised out of existence, the UK's most enduring theatre double act reclaim humankind's last taboo from imminent eradication in a paper-fine portrait of a timeless trio: cursed to eternal life without eternal youth. A Ridiculusmus production.

8 December: Holly at Christmas

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald the Yuletide festivities with a show that is now as traditional as mulled wine and mince pies!

14 December: A Warning to the Curious

Lloyd Parry brings two classic MR James stories: Lost Hearts features one of James's most memorable black magicians, the predatory scholar Mr Abney, while A Warning to the Curious, in which a young antiquary is haunted and hunted by the guardian of an ancient treasure, is perhaps the author's most poignant tale.

Tickets for all the shows are priced from £10, and will go on sale from Friday 8 July (with priority booking for the theatre's membership scheme, The Circle, from Tuesday 5 July) and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com