Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Announces More Shows For 2023

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has announced more shows for 2023, including a production of a brand new play by up-and-coming playwright Emma Geraghty.

Emma's These Majestic Creatures will be directed by Kash Arshad, and will be presented in the theatre's endstage McCarthy auditorium from 20 October to 4 November.

A whale has washed up in Scarborough, and Max has come back to see it - or at least that's Max's story and they're sticking to it. Max's mum Pam isn't convinced.



Pam still runs the B&B that has been in the Vaughan family for generations, but Max's return brings up memories that she doesn't want to deal with, especially anything to do with Pam's own mum, Edith.



Max wants Pam to listen when they're talking. Pam wants to move on. And Edith? Well, we're not talking about Edith.



These Majestic Creatures takes us back and forth between the past and present of the Vaughan family - relationships made of old photos, an inherited love of Strictly and insults that only a mother could throw. After all, nobody knows you like your family!



The SJT's Artistic Director, Paul Robinson, says: "We have been working with Emma ever since we presented a reading of an earlier draft of the play, a piece which was unique, insightful and hilarious. These Majestic Creatures has the same brilliant humour and has reached new levels of drama and poignancy. A must see!"

Director Kash Arshad says: "I'm so excited to bring Emma's play to life here at the SJT. For me, These Majestic Creatures is not only a play about family and the particular bond you have with them that you have with no one else, but a play for Scarborough and what it means to live here, to be connected to this place and to call it home. Emma has written a brilliantly funny, honest and heartwarming play that I'm so excited to share with Scarborough!"

The SJT has also added two shows to its programme of visiting productions - SWIM and the Nashville Bad Boys of Country.

SWIM (23 June) is a show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other. When her new community is rocked by tragedy, Liz rediscovers outdoor swimming and how it can keep both her and her new friends afloat. Filled with humour and heart, live music and projection, SWIM, a tender tale based on a true story, is written and performed by Liz Richardson.

The Nashville Bad Boys of Country bring their fabulous stage show celebrating the baddest and very best of Nashville to the SJT on 16 June.

More than just another plod through country music it bursts on to the stage

with a bucketload of humour and fun, but with reverence to the music. The Bad Boys will be performing the hits of Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Steve Earle, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, The Eagles and many more.

Priority booking for the SJT's Circle members opens for the three shows at 10am on Wednesday 1 February, with general booking opening at 10am on Wednesday 8 February. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.