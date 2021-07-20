Sara Barron Announces UK Tour For Autumn 2021 With ENEMIES CLOSER

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee and star of Live At The Apollo Sara Barron will embark on her first ever tour of the UK with 30 performances of her critically acclaimed show Enemies Closer. The tour begins on Saturday 2nd October 2021 at Bath's Rondo Theatre and will also take in six nights at London's Soho Theatre before concluding on 14th November at Brighton's Komedia.

General public on sale is at 10am, Thursday 22nd July, but fans can sign up for an exclusive presale on 10am, Wednesday 21st July. All access to tickets via www.berksnest.com/sara

A powerhouse live act and fast rising star, Sara's previous shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and across multiple runs in London's Soho Theatre have sold out to major critical and audience acclaim. Blisteringly funny and no-holds-barred, in Enemies Closer Sara examines kindness, meanness, ex-boyfriends, current husbands, all four of her remaining friends, and two of her twelve enemies. It's not to be missed!

Sara Barron is one of the fastest-rising comedians of her generation. Since her 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, she's appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo (BBC), Would I Lie to You? (BBC) and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC). She was nominated for 'Best Newcomer' at both the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and at the Chortle Awards in 2018, as well as receiving rave reviews from publications including The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, The Evening Standard and The Scotsman.

Sara's further television credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4), Hypothetical (DAVE), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Alan Davies' As Yet Untitled (DAVE), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and Hello, America (Quibi). On radio, her credits include appearances on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and Woman's Hour on Radio 4. As a writer, Sara has published two essay collections, People are Unappealing and The Harm in Asking. Her writing has also featured in Vanity Fair and on This American Life.

Sara Barron said: "As an American comic, I can't be like, "YeeHAW this tour is gonna be AWESOME!" without forcing my UK audience into a full-body cringe. BUT. May I just say.... I think it *will* be awesome, but I'm saying it in an "I-live-in-Britain-and-buy-all-my-bras-from-M&S" kinda way. The UK comedy scene is one of my great beloveds - alongside crafty passive-aggression - so touring this show is truly the fulfilment of a dream. SO. Come if you dig an artful rant. Stay at home if think you're "a positive person". I hope to see you there!"

Tour Dates:

02.10.21 Bath - Rondo Theatre

05.10.21 Edinburgh - The Stand

06.10.21 Glasgow - The Stand

07.10.21 Newcastle - The Stand

08.10.21 Aberdeen - The Lemon Tree

09.10.21 York - Theatre@41

10.10.21 Manchester - Frog & Bucket

11.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

12.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

13.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

14.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

15.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

16.10.21 London - Soho Theatre

19.10.21 Crawley - The Hawth Studio

20.10.21 Leeds - Sheaf St.

22.10.21 Tiverton - Tiverton Community Arts Theatre

23.10.21 Cambridge - Cambridge Junction

24.10.21 Birmingham - The Glee Club

27.10.21 Leicester - Firebug

28.10.21 Nottingham - The Glee Club

29.10.21 Selby - Town Hall

02.11.21 Swindon - Swindon Arts Centre

03.11.21 Cardiff - The Glee Club

04.11.21 Oxford - The Glee Club

06.11.21 Guildford - G Live

07.11.21 Norwich - Voodoo Daddy's

10.11.21 Corsham - The Pound arts centre

12.11.21 Maidenhead - Norden Farm Centre for the Arts

13.11.21 Bristol - The Bristol Improv Theatre

14.11.21 Brighton - Komedia Studio