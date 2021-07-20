Sara Barron Announces UK Tour For Autumn 2021 With ENEMIES CLOSER
The tour begins on Saturday 2nd October 2021 at Bath's Rondo Theatre and will also take in six nights at London's Soho Theatre.
Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee and star of Live At The Apollo Sara Barron will embark on her first ever tour of the UK with 30 performances of her critically acclaimed show Enemies Closer. The tour begins on Saturday 2nd October 2021 at Bath's Rondo Theatre and will also take in six nights at London's Soho Theatre before concluding on 14th November at Brighton's Komedia.
General public on sale is at 10am, Thursday 22nd July, but fans can sign up for an exclusive presale on 10am, Wednesday 21st July. All access to tickets via www.berksnest.com/sara
A powerhouse live act and fast rising star, Sara's previous shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and across multiple runs in London's Soho Theatre have sold out to major critical and audience acclaim. Blisteringly funny and no-holds-barred, in Enemies Closer Sara examines kindness, meanness, ex-boyfriends, current husbands, all four of her remaining friends, and two of her twelve enemies. It's not to be missed!
Sara Barron is one of the fastest-rising comedians of her generation. Since her 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, she's appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo (BBC), Would I Lie to You? (BBC) and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC). She was nominated for 'Best Newcomer' at both the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and at the Chortle Awards in 2018, as well as receiving rave reviews from publications including The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, The Evening Standard and The Scotsman.
Sara's further television credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4), Hypothetical (DAVE), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Alan Davies' As Yet Untitled (DAVE), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and Hello, America (Quibi). On radio, her credits include appearances on The News Quiz, The Now Show, and Woman's Hour on Radio 4. As a writer, Sara has published two essay collections, People are Unappealing and The Harm in Asking. Her writing has also featured in Vanity Fair and on This American Life.
Sara Barron said: "As an American comic, I can't be like, "YeeHAW this tour is gonna be AWESOME!" without forcing my UK audience into a full-body cringe. BUT. May I just say.... I think it *will* be awesome, but I'm saying it in an "I-live-in-Britain-and-buy-all-my-bras-from-M&S" kinda way. The UK comedy scene is one of my great beloveds - alongside crafty passive-aggression - so touring this show is truly the fulfilment of a dream. SO. Come if you dig an artful rant. Stay at home if think you're "a positive person". I hope to see you there!"
Tour Dates:
02.10.21 Bath - Rondo Theatre
05.10.21 Edinburgh - The Stand
06.10.21 Glasgow - The Stand
07.10.21 Newcastle - The Stand
08.10.21 Aberdeen - The Lemon Tree
09.10.21 York - Theatre@41
10.10.21 Manchester - Frog & Bucket
11.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
12.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
13.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
14.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
15.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
16.10.21 London - Soho Theatre
19.10.21 Crawley - The Hawth Studio
20.10.21 Leeds - Sheaf St.
22.10.21 Tiverton - Tiverton Community Arts Theatre
23.10.21 Cambridge - Cambridge Junction
24.10.21 Birmingham - The Glee Club
27.10.21 Leicester - Firebug
28.10.21 Nottingham - The Glee Club
29.10.21 Selby - Town Hall
02.11.21 Swindon - Swindon Arts Centre
03.11.21 Cardiff - The Glee Club
04.11.21 Oxford - The Glee Club
06.11.21 Guildford - G Live
07.11.21 Norwich - Voodoo Daddy's
10.11.21 Corsham - The Pound arts centre
12.11.21 Maidenhead - Norden Farm Centre for the Arts
13.11.21 Bristol - The Bristol Improv Theatre
14.11.21 Brighton - Komedia Studio