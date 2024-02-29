Sam Campbell, Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste & More to Join Latitude Festival

The Latitude Festival will return to the beautiful Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25th to 28th, 2024. Headliners Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, and Sara Pascoe, Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally spearhead an eclectic lineup that fuses music with the arts across an immersive cultural weekend.

Festival fans can prepare for a joyous weekend of uninhibited discovery with a bill packed with the most exciting artists across music and the arts, plus foodie feasts, relaxing retreats, family fun, and counter-cultural club nights. Today, Latitude announces even comedy names.

Latitude's comedy line-up has set the bar for summer festivals since inception. The festival provides a unique opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the business all over the same weekend. It's also the first chance to see the new acts destined to make waves in Edinburgh later in the summer.

Taskmaster breakout star Sam Campbell also joins the Latitude bill. He won Best Newcomer and Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2015 and 2018 respectively. Campbell's unique comedy style has made him a cult favourite thanks to appearances on '8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown', 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' and 'Stath Lets Flats.' After winning the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2022, he reappeared at the Fringe in 2023 for a one-off ten minute-long set at the Pleasance, titled "Bulletproof Ten". Campbell is currently on tour with Wobservations, his first UK tour and is already being hailed the "new king of alternative comedy"

Described as 'the best observational comedian of his generation' (The Guardian), Seann Walsh also joins the bill. As well as a memorable time in the Jungle, Seann was also nominated for a DAVE Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival for Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? Seann wowed audiences and critics alike receiving glowing praise and critical acclaim across the board for his candid, confessional and bitingly funny show. Seann has starred in Netflix's Flinch, Live at the Apollo, Tonight at the London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Virtually Famous, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Chatty Man and Stand Up Central. Seann can also be heard on his regular podcast What's Upset You Now? alongside co-host Paul McCaffrey, which sees them both moan for exactly 15 minutes about the things that infuriate everyone. He also hosts a podcast alongside Jack Dee titled Oh My Dog! where the duo talk about their furry friends.

Sean said, "It is my pleasure to finally be able to bring some much needed class and sophistication to Latitude festival."

Dane Baptiste has been a dominant force in comedy for a decade, pioneering new paths and making waves. In 2014, he became the first Black British comic nominated for Best Newcomer at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This milestone led to his creation, writing, and starring role in 'SunnyD' on BBC Three, the first sitcom by a Black British writer with a Black British cast on the BBC in over 20 years. His career includes notable appearances on shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 out of 10 Cats, as well as successful live performances like 'Citizen Dane' and 'Gold Oil and Drugs', now available on Netflix and Amazon Prime. His podcast, 'Dane Baptiste Questions Everything', has gained popularity and acclaim, featuring diverse guests. Recent successes include his critically acclaimed series 'Bamous' on the BBC and 'The A-Z Of Blackness' on YouTube. Dane remains active internationally, contributing his writing talents to various projects like 'Attack of The Film Cliches' and CBBC, alongside appearances on daytime TV. Following the release of his online special 'The Chocolate Chip', he's set to return to Latitude in 2024.

Hugely acclaimed at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, cult comic Colin Hoult also joins the Latitude bill. As seen in Afterlife (Netflix), Avoidance (BBC), Ghosts (BBC), This Time With Alan Partridge (BBC), Being Human (BBC), BBC3's award-winning Murder In Successville and judging the 2023 BBC New Comedy Awards. Colin is a successful character comedian - he is well known for his celebrated 'has-been actress' character Anna Mann and has received great critical acclaim for his live shows, which were listed among the best-reviewed comedy shows at the Fringe by British Comedy Guide.

Desiree Burch, the London-based New Yorker sensation, is also gearing up for an unforgettable performance at this year's festival. Renowned for her candid humour and sharp wit, Burch burst onto the comedy scene with her acclaimed show "Unf*ckable" in 2017. Since then, she's become a household name, gracing the screens of popular TV shows like Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You. From her Christian upbringing to her unexpected journey into sex work, she's set to unravel the intriguing story behind her transformation. With her unique blend of humour and introspection, Burch promises a set that's both thought-provoking and hilarious.

Multi-award winning musical comedy duo Flo and Joan return to Barclaycard presents Latitude following their sell-out, critically acclaimed show, "Sweet Release". Their unique, sharp-tongued style has taken them around the world with multiple sell-out tours and appearances at the Just For Laughs Festival Montreal and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. As seen on 'Live at the Apollo', 'The Royal Variety Performance', 'The Russell Howard Hour',' Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club' online with over 50 million views of their viral songs, in your personal nightmares, and in 'Alive on Stage,' their own special available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

Renowned for her versatility as a comedian, actor, and director, Tamsyn Kelly is set to deliver an unforgettable performance that will have audiences roaring with laughter. Fresh from the success of her Edinburgh Fringe show "Crying in TK Maxx," a brutally honest but fair appraisal of the men in her life, Kelly promises to bring her trademark wit and candid humour to the forefront. With a resume boasting support gigs for comedy greats like Seann Walsh, Omid Djalili, and Jessie Cave, along with notable appearances on Channel 4's 'Rage Room' and BBC Three's 'Things You Shouldn't Say', Kelly's comedic prowess knows no bounds.

Tim Renkow, the renowned comedian and actor celebrated for his groundbreaking portrayal of disability in the hit BBC sitcom Jerk, will also perform at Latitude. With his BAFTA-nominated talent, Tim has not only shattered taboos surrounding disability but has also been hailed as a visionary voice in comedy. Tim's comedic brilliance has earned him acclaim from both audiences and critics, with The Guardian dubbing him a "Larry David for a new generation." His success extends beyond Jerk, with nominations at prestigious awards like the RTS Awards and wins at events like The Diversify TV Excellence Awards.