Sabine Chalmers Appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees at Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Sabine Chalmers as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Sabine takes up the role with immediate effect.

Sabine Chalmers said, “I have long admired the progress and impact of the Kiln Theatre and the unique role it plays both within its local community and the arts sector. I am honoured to have been appointed as Chair and look forward to working with Amit, Iain and the rest of the extraordinary team as the Kiln continues to create bold and engaging work which amplifies unheard voices.”

Artistic Director and CEO of Kiln Theatre, Amit Sharma added, “We continue to embark on an exciting new journey, and I'm absolutely thrilled that Sabine is our new Chair. Sabine brings a whole wealth of experience and expertise which I know will have a significant impact in the next chapter of Kiln Theatre. We can't wait to get going!”

Sabine Chalmers is the General Counsel, Director of Regulatory Affairs & Company Secretary of BT Group Plc. Prior to BT, Sabine held a number of executive legal and corporate affairs positions at Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo plc. She currently serves on the Boards of Anheuser-Busch InBev and the Bank of England. A life-long theatre supporter, her prior appointments include as Trustee of The National Theatre (2017-2024). A British and American citizen of Indian and German origin, she has lived and worked in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

