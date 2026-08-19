SWAN LAKE to Mark Ballet de Santiago's UK Debut at London Coliseum

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Following its opening at the Bord Gais theatre in Dublin, the UK Debut of Ballet De Santiago at the London Coliseum in September 2027 with Swan Lake has been announced. Performances will run Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 September 2027.

Love defies darkness as Chile's acclaimed Ballet de Santiago makes its UK debut, bringing the legendary Swan Lake to the London Coliseum for one week only. In this breathtaking production, Tchaikovsky's soaring score and the company's spellbinding artistry weave a story of love, betrayal, and eternal devotion.

Under the artistic leadership of internationally celebrated César Morales (former principal dancer with English National Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet), Ballet de Santiago presents an exquisite staging – rich in refined grace and passion – of one of the greatest works in the classical ballet repertoire.

Prince Siegfried's heart is captured by Odette, a princess cursed to live as a swan by day. Their fates entwine in a battle against evil, where love must prove stronger than the sorcery that seeks to tear them apart.

Renowned for its technical brilliance and powerful artistry, Ballet de Santiago brings elegance, drama, and sublime beauty to this beloved masterpiece. Opulent sets, sumptuous costumes, and unforgettable choreography create a ballet experience that will stir your soul and leave you breathless.

All performances are accompanied by the English National Opera Orchestra.

César Morales Anderson, Artistic Director - Ballet de Santiago said: 'I feel great pride and excitement at seeing the Ballet de Santiago transcend borders to bring one of the most beloved works of the universal classical repertoire to another continent: Swan Lake, in the iconic version that Ivan Nagy and Marilyn Burr created especially for our company. This is another historic step for the Ballet de Santiago, and we are delighted to share the talent, passion, and excellence of our dancers with UK audiences.'

Based at the stunning Municipal De Santiago, Ópera Nacional de Chile in the Chilean capital, Ballet de Santiago has soared under the bold artistic direction of world-renowned, Chilean-born César Morales, former star of Birmingham Royal Ballet, who returned home to his native country in 2024 to lead the company. Now in its 66th year, Ballet de Santiago is widely considered the finest classical dance company in South America.

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