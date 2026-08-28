Royal Ballet Stars to Perform at THE FONTEYN 2026 Grand Final

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The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) has announced that dancers from world-leading The Royal Ballet company, Marianna Tsembenhoi, Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov, will feature as special guest performers at the grand final of The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition 2026 (The Fonteyn).

Established in 1931, and previously known as the Genée, The Fonteyn is one of the world's most prestigious ballet competitions, offering young dancers trained in the RAD syllabus a springboard to professional careers in the most famous ballet companies.

Taking place on Sunday 8 November 2026 at the London Coliseum, the final will showcase the finest emerging ballet talent from around the globe alongside world-class guest performances.

Marianna Tsembenhoi, The Royal Ballet First Artist, will perform a stunning solo, with The Royal Ballet Principals Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov taking to the stage to perform an exquisite pas de deux. Together, the dancers will bring elite artistry to one of London's most grand theatrical venues.

'The presence of these exceptional artists in The Fonteyn final not only enriches the experience for our audience but also creates an unforgettable learning opportunity for our finalists. Sharing the stage with established international stars will give these young dancers invaluable inspiration as they take an important step in their careers.' - Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD.

This year over 80 candidates from around the world will participate in The Fonteyn, which begins on 31 October. During the competition week, dancers will receive expert coaching from industry professionals and participate in semi-finals for a chance to perform at the final at the London Coliseum. Medals and prizes will be awarded to finalists, with all candidates given the chance to win scholarships to leading ballet schools.

At the final, young dancers will perform in front of an esteemed panel of judges: Dame Darcey Bussell DBE, RAD President; Lynn Wallis OBE, former RAD Artistic Director; Francesca Hayward, Principal of The Royal Ballet and former Genée medallist; and Kevin O'Hare CBE, Director of The Royal Ballet.

For The Fonteyn 2026, the RAD is collaborating with The Frederick Ashton Foundation to integrate Ashton's choreography into the competition, allowing candidates from across the world to engage directly with Ashton's distinctive style, characterised by elegance, lyricism and expressive musicality.

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