STRICTLY COME DANCING - THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour Announces Line-up

Dust off your dancing shoes! Following the hugely successful Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2019 UK Tour, fans up and down the UK will be thrilled to learn the line-up of dancers who will be bringing all the glitz and glamour to the live stage in the brand new 2020 Professionals Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the UK will be no less than 10 of the incredibly popular and multi award-winning professional dancers from the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing BBC One series, in what promises to be another explosion of electrifying dance.



The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.

Tour Dates:

7 May Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm

8 May Salford: The Lowry 2.00pm & 7.30pm

9 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

10 May London: Palladium 2.30pm

12 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm

13 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

15 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm

16 May Sheffield: Fly DSA Arena 7.30pm

17 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

20 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

21 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

22 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm

23 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm

24 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm

25 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm

28 May Brighton: Centre 7.30pm

29 May Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

31 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm

2 June Glasgow: Clyde Auditorium 7.30pm

3 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

4 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 7.30pm





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You