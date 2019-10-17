STRICTLY COME DANCING - THE PROFESSIONALS UK Tour Announces Line-up
Dust off your dancing shoes! Following the hugely successful Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2019 UK Tour, fans up and down the UK will be thrilled to learn the line-up of dancers who will be bringing all the glitz and glamour to the live stage in the brand new 2020 Professionals Tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the UK will be no less than 10 of the incredibly popular and multi award-winning professional dancers from the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing BBC One series, in what promises to be another explosion of electrifying dance.
The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.
Tour Dates:
7 May Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm
8 May Salford: The Lowry 2.00pm & 7.30pm
9 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm
10 May London: Palladium 2.30pm
12 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7.30pm
13 May Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm
14 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm
15 May Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm
16 May Sheffield: Fly DSA Arena 7.30pm
17 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm
19 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
20 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
21 May Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm
22 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm
23 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm
24 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm & 7.30pm
25 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm
28 May Brighton: Centre 7.30pm
29 May Brighton: Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
30 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
31 May Bournemouth: International Centre 2.30pm
2 June Glasgow: Clyde Auditorium 7.30pm
3 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm
4 June Edinburgh: Playhouse 7.30pm