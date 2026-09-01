STRANGERS ON A TRAIN UK Tour to Open at Theatre Royal Windsor in January 2027

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A major national tour will kick off next year for Craig Warner's stage adapation of Strangers on a Train. Based on Patricia Highsmith's celebrated novel and inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic film, this new production will be directed by Roxana Silbert. The tour will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on Friday 15 January 2027 before stops at Canterbury, York, Birmingham, Mold, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Richmond, Peterborough, Aberdeen, Brighton, Cheltenham and Bradford with further dates through to June and September – November 2027 and cast and creative team to be announced.

David Gilbery, CEO, Bill Kenwright Ltd commented, “We're delighted to be working with the brilliant Roxana Silbert to bring Craig Warner's gripping adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's celebrated novel to audiences across the UK. Few thrillers have stood the test of time quite like Strangers on a Train. Its tension, psychological complexity and relentless sense of suspense make it a hugely entertaining night at the theatre, and I can't wait for audiences around the country to experience it.

We dedicate this production of Strangers on a Train to the memory of Craig Warner, who sadly passed away earlier this year. I had been looking forward to sharing this journey with him and greatly treasured the conversations we had about the production and his exceptional adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel. Craig's writing is elegant, gripping and profoundly theatrical, and it has been a privilege to revisit his work in preparing this production.

His absence will be keenly felt throughout the rehearsal process and beyond. I hope this production stands as a celebration of his talent.”

Two strangers meet on a train.

Charles Bruno has an idea: the perfect crime. Two murders. Two strangers. No motive. No connection. No consequences.

Guy Haines dismisses it as a joke. But Bruno isn't joking. As Bruno's obsession spirals out of control, Guy finds himself trapped in a nightmare of guilt, manipulation and fear.

Dark, gripping and full of suspense, Strangers on a Train is a psychological thriller about obsession, manipulation and the devastating consequences of a chance encounter.

Strangers on a Train is directed by Roxana Silbert, former Artistic Director of Paines Plough, Birmingham Rep and Hampstead Theatre and Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Tour Dates

15 – 16 Jan Theatre Royal Windsor

26 – 30 Jan Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

2 – 6 Feb Grand Opera House York

9 – 13 Feb Alexandra Theatre Birmingham

16 – 20 Feb Theatr Clwyd Mold

23 – 27 Feb Theatre Royal Glasgow

2 - 6 Mar Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

9 – 13 Mar Richmond Theatre

16 – 20 Mar New Theatre Peterborough

30 Mar – 3 Apr His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen

6 – 10 Apr Brighton Theatre Royal

13 – 17 Apr Dublin Gaiety Theatre

20 – 24 Apr Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

4 – 8 May Alhambra Theatre Bradforrd

11 – 15 May Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford

18 – 22 May Darlington Hippodrome

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming