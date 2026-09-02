Anton Du Beke to Bring ANTON AT CHRISTMAS Tour to UK Theatres in December
The Strictly Come Dancing judge takes his seasonal production to venues across the country.
Anton Du Beke will present his brand-new festive show, Anton At Christmas, to audiences across the UK from 10 - 22 December.
Expect all the sparkle, glamour, music and spectacular dancing you could wish for, as Anton, vocalist Lance Ellington, their band and a professional troupe of dancers take you on a joyful journey into the magic of Christmas. With his trademark warmth, energy and showbiz sparkle, Anton is ready to fill theatres with laughter, musical numbers, and plenty of festive cheer. Tickets on sale Friday 4 September at 11.00am.
Anton Du Beke said: 'As the song goes – Christmas is quite simply the most wonderful time of the year and everyone knows how much I love the festive season. I can't wait to don my dancing shoes once again for this dazzling show. And I'm looking forward to kicking off the Christmas celebrations with all the incredible audiences around the country.'
Christmas is especially magical for Anton. With nine-year-old twins of his own, he knows there's nothing quite like the joy, excitement and togetherness that make this time of year so special. So, gather your loved ones, get into the Christmas spirit and join Anton for a spectacular night of festive fun. It's going to be glamorous, memorable — and very, very Christmassy!
Anton At Christmas is a limited run and tours venues across the UK including Watford, Oxford, Liverpool, London, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Bournemouth and Brighton.
ANTON AT CHRISTMAS UK TOUR 2026
Thursday 10 December – Watford Colosseum
Friday 11 December – Oxford New Theatre
Sunday 13 December – Liverpool Philharmonic
Monday 14 December – London Lyceum Theatre
Wednesday 16 December – University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall
Sunday 20 December – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Monday 21 December – Bournemouth International Centre
Tuesday 22 December – Brighton Centre
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