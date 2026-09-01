Gorka Márquez To Guest Star In XMAS ON THE DANCEFLOOR

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Strictly Come Dancing favourite Gorka Márquez will guest star in Xmas on the Dancefloor, a brand-new Christmas dance spectacular combining Strictly-style ballroom and Latin with commercial and contemporary dance, live vocals and some of the biggest festive hits of all time. This ultimate festive dance spectacular for all ages opens at Blackpool Opera House on 05 December before touring to 12 venues across the UK.

Dancing sensation Gorka Márquez appears alongside a stunning cast of live singers, world-class dancers, and the Rockettes-inspired ‘Xmas Dolls’ troupe, to bring to life all of your favourite iconic festive hits. With live vocals at the heart of the show, from Mariah Carey and Slade to Spice Girls, Whitney Houston, Elton John and Michael Bublé, enjoy seasonal classics, pop anthems and feel-good favourites. All I Want for Christmas, Last Christmas, Underneath the Tree, Feliz Navidad, Carol of the Bells and many more are given a powerhouse vocal treatment to create a Christmas soundtrack audiences will know, love and want to sing along to in this high-energy festive celebration.

Joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Gorka Márquez has gone on to become one of the show’s most celebrated professional dancers, reaching the final twice with partners Helen Skelton and Alexandra Burke.

Originally from Spain, Gorka has enjoyed an international career, performing around the world in productions including Burn the Floor, Strictly: The Professionals, FIREDANCE and Speakeasy. He has also brought his expertise to television as a head judge on Spain’s Dancing with the Stars. Away from the dancefloor, Gorka and his wife, television personality Gemma Atkinson, have built a huge following through their popular podcast Lost in Translation, offering listeners an entertaining and candid insight into their lives, family and relationship.

Gorka is delighted to be stepping into the spotlight on stage this festive season and said: “Christmas is my favourite time of year, and I honestly cannot wait to share it with you. Come and join us on the dancefloor!”

Creative Director Stuart Glover (The SpongeBob Musical, Madagascar the Musical, Firedance, Backyard Cinema) added: “I’ve always wanted to create a show that celebrates dance during the festive season, so I’m very excited for Xmas on the Dancefloor, which combines Strictly-style ballroom and Latin with commercial and contemporary dance from our Xmas Dolls troupe. It will be full of nostalgia, glamour and a few surprises, - a real Christmas celebration. I’m delighted to be working with Gorka again, he has an irresistible charm and dazzling dance talent, and I know audiences are going to have a fabulous time”

Commercial Director at ShowPlanr, Tom Madge said: "We're thrilled to be promoting the brand-new Xmas on the Dancefloor tour. This high-energy, feel-good production will be just the ticket to get audiences in the Christmas spirit with its mix of spectacular dance, live vocals and, of course, a very exciting guest star in Gorka Márquez. We can't wait for the tour to get started in Blackpool!"

Tickets go on sale Friday 04 September.

Tour Dates

Blackpool Opera House www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

05 December 2026

Bradford Live www.bradfordlive.co.uk

06 December 2026

Glasshouse ICM Gateshead www.theglasshouseicm.org

07 December 2026

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall www.glasgowlife.org.uk

08 December 2026

Edinburgh Usher Hall www.cultureedinburgh.com

10 December 2926

Brighton Theatre Royal www.atgtickets.com/brighton

12 December 1026

Manchester Bridgewater Hall www.bridgewater-hall.co.uk

14 December 2026

The Forum, Bath www.bathforum.co.uk

15 December 2026

G Live Guildford www.glive.co.uk

17 December 2926

Cambridge Corn Exchange www.cornex.co.uk

18 December 2026

Victoria Hall Stoke on Trent www.atgtickets.com/stoke

20 December 2026

Birmingham Symphony Hall www.bmusic.co.uk

21 December 2026

Eastbourne Congress Theare www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

22 December 2026

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