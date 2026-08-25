Video: STAND OR FALL Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton

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Theatre Royal Brighton unveiled a promotional video for STAND OR FALL through ATG Tickets, giving prospective audiences a glimpse of the production ahead of its engagement at the venue.

The clip, posted to ATG's YouTube channel, serves primarily as a ticketing tool, directing viewers to purchase seats through ATG Tickets' official platform. Specific details about the show's plot, writers, and cast were not included in the video's description, though the production is being marketed directly to Brighton audiences as part of its run at the Theatre Royal.

Theatre Royal Brighton has hosted a range of productions in recent months, from the stage adaptation of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO to the political comedy I'M SORRY, PRIME MINISTER, reflecting the venue's continued mix of dramatic and comedic programming for local audiences.

Read BroadwayWorld's review of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO at Theatre Royal Brighton, another recent production at the venue, for more on the theatre's current season.

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