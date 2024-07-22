STORIES Brings Tap Dance To The West End This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



resh from a sold-out European tour, France’s Got Talent finalists, RB Dance Company, presents the UK premiere of its critically acclaimed, award-winning production Stories- The Tap Dance Sensation at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre from Wednesday 23 October - Saturday 2 November 2024.

A modern take on tap dance, Stories is a bold, energetic show that centres on Icarus, a successful young actor who is forced to comply with a film director’s oppressive conditions that ultimately leave him trapped in the film and unable to escape his control.

Conceived by Romain Rachline Borgeaud, the story is brought to life by a cast of 10 dancers performing a fusion of tap dance and urban jazz to an original score by Romain. A moveable and interchangeable set by Federica Mugnai transports audiences through Icarus’ cinematic world of film sets, hotels, and gambling clubs, enhanced through creative lighting by Alex Hardellet and costumes by Margaux Ponsard and Janie Loriault.

Led by artistic director, choreographer and producer Romain Rachline Borgeaud, RB Dance Company was established in 2018 to bring tap dance up-to-date and restore its reputation back to its former glory days. The company aims to make tap accessible and resonate with audiences today through large-scale narrative dance works.

In its homeland of France, RB Dance Company found fame when it became a finalist on France’s Got Talent in 2018 and following performances on the 2021 final of Dancing with the Stars (France) and Miss France 2022. The company’s first stage production, Stories premiered to rave reviews and won three awards at Les Trophées De La Comédie Musicale, the French Olivier Awards. This year sees RB Dance Company embark on a world tour of the production across Europe, the UK, and North America.

Romain Rachline Borgeaud started tap dancing at a young age and later trained in jazz. He continued his training at The Ailey School, the official school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, in New York and went on to perform in several musicals on Broadway. On his return to France, he performed in Dance of the Vampires, and Stephen Mear’s Singin’ in the Rain and 42ndStreet. He also choreographed the opening ceremony for the 2016 Champs Elysées Film Festival before founding RB Dance Company in 2018.

Of Stories, Roman Rachline Borgeaud said: “After presenting over 100 performances in my home country I am thrilled to bring Stories to London’s West End this autumn. My intention for this show was to explore the theme of duality and convey the hero, Icarus’ explosive inner journey through a contemporary take on tap. I hope audiences enjoy coming on this exciting journey into the unknown with us, as they experience the joy and truly entertaining world of tap.”

