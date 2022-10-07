STILL FLOATING Comes to Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio

A brand new piece of warm-hearted comic storytelling about love, resilience and laughing at the things that should make us cry, from BBC award-winning writer/performer Shôn Dale-Jones comes to Perth Theatre this month.

Previously founding director of Hoipolloi and Hugh Hughes Productions, Dale-Jones has recently launched his brand new theatre company SDJ Productions. Over the last 25 years Shôn has had much success, having written 27 theatre plays, 5 BBC radio dramas and a variety of short films and site specific work. His work has been translated into 7 languages and been presented in 20 countries across 6 continents. He has co-produced work with BBC Radio 4, Royal Court, Barbican, Sydney Opera House and National Theatre Wales. He has won several awards including the BBC Audio Drama Award, two Fringe Firsts, a Total Theatre Award and a nomination for the Prix Europa. Shôn is renowned for creating theatre that addresses inequality and the divisions in our society between the haves and have-nots - he has told stories about refugees and the importance of acknowledging that opportunities shape individual lives and the shape of our society. He raised £100,000 for charities working with vulnerable children by performing THE DUKE and ME & ROBIN HOOD as fundraising performances between 2016 - 2019.

When an unnamed narrator, played by Shôn, starts telling us a story about his friend trying to persuade him to remount an old show called FLOATING, we find out why it's almost impossible to return to the past. Especially now - 2022 is radically different from 2006.

As the story of a real life starts to weave in and out of the story of the Isle of Anglesey floating away from mainland Britain, we feel a strong desire to escape the present day and drift away with the island.

STILL FLOATING is a warm-hearted appeal to our resilience and our ability to imagine ourselves out of the darkest places. It runs in Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 October. Tickets are available for £15 from www.horsecross.co.uk or on 01738 621031 (Monday - Saturday 10am-4pm).