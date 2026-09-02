SPOT'S BIRTHDAY PARTY Cast Set For Autumn 2026 UK Tour

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From the producers of The Cat in the Hat and Mr Stink, Sam Bradshaw Productions will present a revival of the stage musical featuring Spot, in his largest stage adaptation yet: Spot's Birthday Party.

Spot is having a very special birthday party—and everyone is invited! With songs, dancing and lots of interactive party games, this is going to be the best birthday party ever.

Based on the beloved Eric Hill classics Where's Spot? and Happy Birthday Spot, this brand-new adaptation brings Spot and his friends to life in an interactive and accessible show suitable for children aged two and over and their grown-ups.

Eric Hill's loveable puppy Spot has been an integral part of early childhood since first appearing in the classic lift-the-flap storybook Where's Spot? in 1980. With his inquisitive nature, curiosity, boundless energy and distinctive simple shapes and colours, Spot helps babies, toddlers and families explore the world around them.

More than 65 million Spot books have been sold worldwide. The stories have been translated into over 60 languages and, after more than 40 years, Spot consistently remains within Penguin Random House UK's five bestselling picture books.

The new company features Callum Crawford as Spot. Crawford holds a master's degree in Musical Theatre from Guildford School of Acting and recently appeared as Boy in the UK tour of The Cat in the Hat. Laura Elliot plays Spot's mum, Sally, following work as a production vocalist for Headliners Theatre Company on P&O Cruises. James Bradshaw multi-roles as Sam, Steve and Tom the Crocodile; his credits include Dick Whittington on tour and cover Beast at Theatre Royal Wakefield. Madison Crowther completes the cast as Helen the Hippo, having appeared as Pupkin at LaplandUK and Belle in a UK tour of Beauty and the Beast.

'We are absolutely bursting with excitement to bring Spot back to stages across the UK! This fantastic cast has so much energy, warmth and fun, and audiences will be right at the heart of the celebration from the moment the show begins.' — Sam Bradshaw, Producer and Director

Packed with songs, dancing and interactive games, Spot's Birthday Party invites young audiences to join the celebration alongside Steve the monkey, Tom the Crocodile and Helen the Hippo. Every performance will be followed by a special meet and greet with Spot.

The production features words and songs by internationally experienced writer and director Guy Unsworth. Unsworth worked as an assistant director in the West End and at the Royal Shakespeare Company before establishing an international freelance career. His credits include co-writing the book for the 2012 revival of Marguerite with Alain Boublil (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon), devising the narrative for West End hit Cool Rider, and writing the acclaimed stage adaptation of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, which toured the UK three times.

'We are thrilled that Spot will be returning to the stage. I am certain that young audiences will love seeing Spot brought to life in this accessible and inclusive show. Guy Unsworth and Sam Bradshaw Productions have really created something wonderful in taking Spot from page to stage.' — Thomas Merrington, Creative Director, Penguin Ventures

Choreography is by Ashley Nottingham, whose extensive credits include Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Pacific Overtures at the Menier Chocolate Factory and in Japan; Channel 4's The Horne Section; BBC's Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two; and Sheridan Smith in concert at the Royal Albert Hall and on tour.

The production is produced and directed by Sam Bradshaw, with Jack Athey as Company Manager.

Established in 2007, Sam Bradshaw Productions creates professional family theatre for audiences across the UK and internationally. Its work includes The Cat in the Hat, David Walliams' Mr Stink, and bespoke entertainment for P&O and Cunard Cruises.

TOUR DATES

The Autumn 2026 tour visits Bristol, Middlesbrough, Kidderminster, Epsom, Stafford, Peterborough, Brierley Hill, Ipswich, Guildford, Uppingham, Arbroath, Paisley and Greenock between 12 September and 7 November 2026.

12th – 13th September - Bristol Redgrave Theatre

15th – 16th September – Middlesbrough Theatre

18th October – Kidderminster Town Hall

20th – 21st October – Epsom Playhouse

24th October – Stafford Gatehouse, Met Studio

25th October – The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough

26th – 27th October – The Brierley Civic Theatre

28th October – New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

29th – 31st October – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

1st – 2nd November – Uppingham Theatre

4th November – Arbroath, Webster Memorial

5th – 6th November – Paisley Town Hall

7th November – Beacon Arts

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