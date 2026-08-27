Emrhys Cooper to Star in GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS at Malthouse Theatre

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Canterbury's Malthouse Theatre will celebrate six years of pantomime magic this season presenting Goldilocks and the Three Bears, when the theatre will be transformed into the round for the first time as a three ring circus with the cast now revealed.

Leading the company is star of television, film and stage, Emrhys Cooper, well known for his role as cult leader Rowan Cunliffe in Coronation Street. Emrhys will channel Rowan's evil ways and dastardly deeds as the villainous Evil Ringmaster. Joining Emrhys is the incomparable Joseph Gardner Hodges, returning for his sixth year as the fabulous Ringmaster Fanny. His trademark comic delivery and warmth promise to dazzle and delight.

Adding some West End sparkle is Ruby Grace (Cocomelon Live) as Goldilocks and Ronnie Burden (Friends the Musical), as the un-bear-ably funny Silly Billy and Natasha Hoeberigs (The Rocky Horror Show) will play Mummy Bear, Maxwell Speller makes his professional debut as Daddy Bear. The role of Baby Bear will be shared by Joshua Gale, Daisy Carss, Jayden Zulu and Toby Lapthorn.

The sensational skating duo Alemakef Tadegegn Abrham and Abenezer Niguss Alemu will perform breathtaking routines and the ensemble is made up of Kerryn Innes, Ella-Mia Dexter, Maddison Gault, Amy Hooper Mitchell and Ayla Fahie alongside a juvenile ensemble of 50 of Kent's most talented young performers complete the line-up.

Boasting stunning costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last season's record-breaking production of Sleeping Beauty, with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Jack Hathaway, costume design by Paul Shriek and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Nicola Gall, Malthouse Theatre Manager said: 'We are delighted to bring Goldilocks and the Three Bears to our stage. It's a timeless story that children adore, with plenty of fun, music, and surprises added to make it a fantastic family day out. Whether it's a child's first theatre visit or part of a family tradition, we hope audiences leave with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure.'

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 10 December 2025 until Saturday 4 January 2026 with tickets on sale now.

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